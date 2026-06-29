Duke Basketball Officially Enters Fray for Coveted Combo Guard

It had been over a month since fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew extended an offer to a 2027 prep. But on Sunday afternoon, the Blue Devils finally added another name to their wishlist in the cycle, as Millennium High School (Ariz.) rising senior standout Adan Diggs revealed on social media that the blueblood program in Durham is the latest on his growing list of full-fledged suitors.

According to 247Sports, Diggs has already racked up over two dozen offers in his recruitment. That group includes several more top-tier powerhouses, most notably the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Duke's archrival in the UNC Tar Heels.

Diggs currently stacks up at No. 2 overall, No. 1 among combo guards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"When it comes to a developing guard who can play on or off the ball, it is hard to find much better than Adan Diggs," 247Sports national recruiting expert Eric Bossi noted about the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile five-star after watching him shine at the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team minicamp back in early April. "Diggs has very good size and is a good athlete who can attack closeouts, get to the paint and make catch and shoot opportunities.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is good in ball screens and his size allows him to see over defenses, but at this stage we like him best as a scorer who can also create for others when needed."

Other 2027 Duke Basketball Recruiting Targets

Back in late April, Wisconsin Lutheran School forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-done and current Charlotte Hornets rising star Kon Knueppel, became the first to report an offer from the Blue Devils. At the time, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Kager Knueppel, a four-star prospect, stacked up at No. 82 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, but he has since jumped 30 spots to No. 52 among his peers (No. 28 overall in the eyes of 247Sports alone).

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot performs in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Roughly three weeks after Knueppel landed his offer from Jon Scheyer, Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) point guard Beckham Black became the second Duke basketball target in the 2027 recruiting arena. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Black checks in as a five-star, sitting at No. 4 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 2 in his state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Duke has reeled in a top-two class in each of the five recruiting cycles that Jon Scheyer has been at the helm.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.