Recent Duke Basketball Recruiting Visitor Raised in Family of UNC Fans

Although Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't extended any offers to 2029 prospects just yet, it's clear the Duke basketball recruiters have begun laying the groundwork for their efforts in the cycle. One potential target just so happens to hail from North Carolina in Greensboro Day School sophomore big man Grant Duggins.

According to the early 2029 SCNEXT 25, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star stacks up at No. 9 overall in the country and No. 1 in the state.

And Duggins was recently on hand at Duke for an unofficial visit while some NBA Blue Devils were in town.

"At Duke, I met the whole team and met the coaches,” he told Zagsblog's Matt Whitfield during his time at the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo., this past weekend. "It was great to go there. I was just there for a day. They were having their pro pickups, but none of the pros played; it was just the college guys, and I got a chance to play a little with them and meet all the guys."

2029 Grant Duggins @gduggins28 was impressive throughout, backing his Top-15 ranking. Skilled, size, and overall impact, Duggins was impressive all summer long for CP3 and showed why he is regarded as the top prospect in NC for 2029. #PhenomHoops @Coach_Rick57 @colbylewis20… pic.twitter.com/UDjdCxuHlu — Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) July 24, 2026

Potential Duke Target Grant Duggins Talks Other Recruiting Interests

Duggins listed Duke among the schools he's hearing from the most, along with Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas, NC State, and the Blue Devils' archrival, UNC.

Speaking of UNC, it sounds like the Tar Heels might have at least a slight advantage should Mike Malone and his assistants eventually enter the fray for his services via an official offer.

Consensus Top 10 player & 5 star big man Grant Duggins (@gduggins28) continues to provide production that back up his ranking, but his maturity & leadership continue to amaze @CoachJ1977 who called Grant the best freshman he’s ever coached pic.twitter.com/pCjG1v9fSF — Lonte Smith (@xxLontexx) August 20, 2026

"My family and extended family were UNC fans, and I kind of leaned towards UNC," Duggins explained to Whitfield, "but right now I'm neutral. I cheer for good basketball."

One Recruiting Analyst's Assessment of Grant Duggins

Back in the spring, 247Sports national recruiting expert Travis Branham featured Duggins in his 2029 scouting reports.

"Duggins has great feet and feel on the block with counter moves," Branham noted about the gifted overall talent, whose dad, Adam Duggins, is a 7-footer who averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds across four seasons at William & Mary in the early 2000s. "He can put the ball on the deck and score off the dribble, he can fly off screens and hit shots from three, he's a good passer, he blocks shots and rebounds at a high level."

At this early juncture on the 2029 trail, 247Sports still has not released its first batch of rankings for the class.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot on the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When they do [come out]," Branham added, "Duggins has a chance to be among the best in the class."

Again, keep in mind that Scheyer and his crew haven't targeted anyone in the 2029 arena just yet. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have a couple 2027 commits in tow in Australian five-star guard Luke Paul and Wisconsin Lutheran School five-star forward Kager Knueppel; plus, they have offers out to two undecided 2028 phenoms who are candidates to reclassify to 2027 in Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star forward Colton Hiller and St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate.