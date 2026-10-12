Latest Updates on Duke Basketball's Recruitment of Colton Hiller

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have been making moves in the recruiting realm.

The Blue Devils inked their second commitment in the 2027 class with Australian point guard Luke Paul , who joins 5-star forward Kager Knueppel as Duke's two commits in the class. Additionally, the Blue Devils recently picked up a crystal ball prediction to land 5-star 2027 forward Asa Montgomery, who took his official visit to Durham for Countdown to Craziness.

Scheyer and Co. recently hosted 5-star 2028 prospect Colton Hiller on his official visit, and Duke could be jumping out in front to land the 6'6" forward.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Potentially Making Moves With 5-Star Colton Hiller

Hiller is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2028 Composite Rankings. The Coatesville (PA) product has been on Duke's radar for some time, so the program sealing an official visit with him wasn't a big surprise.

Hiller was in attendance last season when the Blue Devils defeated then-No. 1 Michigan at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Now, Duke could be out in front to land his services.

Duke has picked up a crystal ball prediction to land 2028 No. 2 overall prospect Colton Hiller.



Hiller took an official visit to Duke this week. pic.twitter.com/Pv79Ak1aQA — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) October 11, 2026

This weekend, Duke received a crystal ball prediction to land Hiller after his official visit earlier in the week. Hiller took an official visit to Florida in September, which is notable because Colton's brother, Maxwell, is a 5-star IOL prospect in the 2027 recruiting class and is currently committed to the Gators for football.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Hiller Could Be Potential Reclass Candidate

Now, Hiller could be a potential reclass candidate into the 2027 recruiting class, but he would have to spend two years in college basketball if he made that move. At ACC Tipoff last week, Duke Blue Devils On SI's Matt Giles asked Scheyer about Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's recruitment, given that he must spend two years in college basketball, and whether future top high school recruits could make it a trend to get to college a year earlier.

"You're going to see this more," Scheyer said. "You're going to see this more. It's just the way college has changed, the fact that you get a guy like [Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje] for two years to grow with him, to have the continuity. I promise you that's the first of many guys to do it in years to come."

"I promise you that's the first of many guys to do it in years to come."



I asked Jon Scheyer about Duke basketball being a trend-setter with its recruitment of Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Scheyer also joked about Cooper Flagg's birth certificate in his response to me here. Have a… pic.twitter.com/XVI89Pw51d — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) October 7, 2026

Logically, it makes a ton of sense for top high school recruits to get to college a year earlier. For one, it gives these recruits at least an extra year to develop at a higher level against big-time competition. It also gives recruits an opportunity to maximize their NIL potential while in college.

Boumtje Boumtje isn't the only top international recruit to make this move. UCLA freshman Nikola Kusturica must spend at least two years in college basketball. Additionally, Marcus Spears Jr., the former No. 1 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class, reclassified into 2026 and will suit up for Texas this fall. He must spend at least two years in college before potentially heading to the NBA.

It makes sense for guys to try to get to college earlier, and Scheyer hinted that we could see more of these moves in the future.