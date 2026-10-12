Duke Basketball Recruiters Eye Premier Point Guard
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Perhaps Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star junior point guard Josiah Rose will become the next 2028 prep to receive an offer from fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. At the moment, while the 6-foot-4, 205-pound crafty lefty doesn't appear on the Blue Devil wishlist, it seems there is now notable mutual interest between Rose and the staff in Durham.
On Monday, 247Sports' Dushawn London confirmed on social media the "new interest from Duke" in the Josiah Rose sweepstake. The Devils Den then reposted one of Rose's quotes to London: "If you go to Duke, you're going to develop and fight..."
Rose, boasting a reported 6-foot-9 wingspan and an advanced knack for finding and creating buckets, stacks up at No. 7 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 1 in Texas on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, marking a 24-spot jump in the overall rankings since June. His offer sheet has grown to roughly two dozen schools, and he recently checked out Baylor, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M on unofficial visits, per London.
Meanwhile, Duke has offers out to only a pair of 2028 prospects: St. Francis High School (Calf.) five-star center Yann Kamagate and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star forward Colton Hiller. Neither of them is a point guard; in fact, it's worth pointing here that both continue to consider a reclassification to 2027.
Potential Duke Basketball Target in Contention for No. 1 Ranking
Judging by the recent stock boost and comments on social media from various scouts and national recruiting analysts, including a post this month from nbadraftpoint international scout Alec Kichian, there's reason to believe Rose now has a legitimate shot at ranking No. 1 in the class before it's all said and done. After all, it doesn't hurt that Kamagate and Hiller, currently sitting at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, may well be on their way to joining the 2027 ranks.
"To me, Rose is the perfect modern guard prospect," Kichian noted last week under his list of the top four candidates to wind up at No. 1 in the 2028 arena. "Elite scorer, elite playmaker and game manager, solid defensive chops and awesome mix of length and athleticism. Incredibly cerebral with the ability to just get a bucket without forcing the game.
"Incredibly smart and reliable, always seems like he's making the right play. Personally my No. 1 guy right now."
Of course, Jon Scheyer and his crew are no strangers to landing top-tier recruits. They have finished with the nation's No. 1 or No. 2 recruiting class in each of Scheyer's first five cycles at the helm.
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD