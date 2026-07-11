Duke Basketball Prize Kager Knueppel Adds Another Star to Rating

When fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Emanuel Dildy showed up to watch Wisconsin Lutheran School rising senior Kager Knueppel compete for Team Herro as part of Nike EYBL Session IV action in Las Vegas on Thursday evening, the early Blue Devil commit had only four stars next to his name on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

And less than a year ago, Knueppel was a mere three-star prospect ranking outside the top 100 across all three primary national recruiting sites.

But as of the latest update to the 247Sports 2027 Composite on Friday, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound sharpshooter is officially among the 25 talents in the cycle boasting a composite five-star rating. Knueppel, younger brother of former Duke basketball star Kon Knueppel, now checks in at No. 22 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 2 in Wisconsin.

"First and foremost, Kager is a different type of player, with a different body type, than his brother, even if he too is an elite shooter," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein noted about Kager Knueppel in the updated player assessment he posted back in late June. "Kon was a volume scorer at this point in high school, who was leading the EYBL in scoring, and more of a stout mismatch problem on the perimeter who could create his own offense from various spots on the floor.

Wisconsin Lutheran guard Kager Knueppel (1) beats brother Kash Knueppel to a rebound against Greendale in a game Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Greendale High School in Greendale, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"What is similar is the shooting...His release is naturally compact, yet fluid, with a soft natural touch and the type of deep range that doesn’t cause his mechanics to change as he steps farther beyond the arc."

Why Duke Basketball Pledge Kager Knueppel Has Risen in the Rankings

Perhaps Kager Knueppel's commitment to Duke in late June has played a part in his stock boost. That said, Knueppel has climbed the rankings and added more stars to his rating of late primarily by excelling against his peers, including several of the five-star variety, in grassroots action this spring and summer.

Playing for Team Herro, still the top team in the stacked 16-squad EYBL Pool A standings at 12-2 overall following Friday's 67-52 win over Expressions, Knueppel is averaging a team-high 15.1 points, shooting 49.6 percent from the field, 48.9 percent beyond the arc, and 88.6 percent at the charity stripe. A projected stretch-four collegian, he's also contributed 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Kager Knueppel seamlessly knocks down the jumper!



🍿Nike EYBL: NY Rens vs Team Herro pic.twitter.com/dUifMEdk1N — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 16, 2026

For now, Knueppel is the only 2027 recruit who has pledged allegiance to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Meanwhile, the blueblood staff in Durham also has 2027 offers out to Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star center Lewis Uvwo, Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black, and Millennium High School (Ariz.) five-star guard Adan Diggs.