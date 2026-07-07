Duke Basketball Commit Kager Knueppel Enjoys Major Stock Boost

When Kager Knueppel announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program back on June 29, the Wisconsin Lutheran School rising senior sat outside the top 50 among his 2027 peers in the eyes of both Rivals and ESPN. One week later, that's no longer the case.

On Monday, Rivals gave Knueppel a bump from No. 52 all the way up to No. 14 overall. And ESPN followed suit, now placing the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward at No. 36 after previously ranking him No. 85 in the class.

The Brotherhood just got bigger, again. pic.twitter.com/w4GgJPEFNE — Kager Knueppel (@KnueppelKager) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Knueppel checks in at No. 28 on 247Sports, 89 spots higher than where he stacked up at this time last year.

All three of the primary recruiting services still label him as four-star prospect. However, given his recent surge in the rankings and impressive performances in grassroots action, it wouldn't be a surprise if Knueppel soon earns a fifth star by his name.

Recent Scouting Report on Duke Basketball Pledge Kager Knueppel

Kager Knueppel, who is the younger brother of former Duke basketball standout guard Kon Knueppel and remains the lone prize for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils on the 2027 recruiting trail, shines for Team Herro on the prestigious Nike EYBL circuit.

Through 11 outings for the high-powered squad, which stands atop the standings at 9-2 overall, Knueppel is averaging a team-high 16.5 points to go along with his 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He's shooting 51.3 percent from the field, including a scorching 50.7 percent beyond the arc, and 88.9 percent at the charity stripe.

"At his size, he projects as a classic stretch-four at first glance, but there's budding two-way versatility that has started to come to the surface in recent months," 247Sports national director of scouting Adam Finkelstein noted in assessment of the top-shelf four-star prospect last week. "Offensively, he's comfortable putting the ball on the floor in either direction, albeit not a true creator just yet.

"He's also heady in offensive structure and a bit of a throwback passer the way he snaps fundamentally sound chest passes. Defensively, he owns a deceptive first step laterally and underrated long-term switch-ability."

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, Duke has offers out to three undecided 2027 talents in Prolific Prep five-star center Lewis Uvwo, Millennium High School (Ariz.) five-star guard Adan Diggs, and Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black.

Scheyer and his crew have ended up with the nation's No. 1 recruiting haul in each of the past three recruiting cycles, according to 247Sports.