Premier 2027 Center Reports Duke Basketball Recruiting Offer

Just a few days after fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff went on a bit of an offer spree, the Blue Devils dished out another 2027 offer on Wednesday. This latest target for the blueblood recruiting powerhouse in Durham is Prolific Prep (Fla.) standout center Lewis Uvwo.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound five-star revealed the offer from Scheyer & Co. on his Instagram account. According to Uvwo's past announcements, his number of suitors now sits at roughly two dozen, and that collection includes a handful of other top-tier recruiting powers in the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Although Uvwo ranks outside the top 40 on a few recruiting sites, in the eyes of 247Sports alone, he has soared from No. 181 to No. 7 overall — No. 1 among centers — since February. Meanwhile, on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, the Nigeria native, who arrived in the United States back in January and has been playing basketball for only a couple of years, currently checks in at No. 23 overall, No. 4 among centers, and No. 7 in Florida.

"With a 7-foot-7 wingspan, a pogo-stick pop off the floor from any angle, anticipation, timing and natural instincts, Uvwo is one of the best shot blockers to come through high school basketball in many years," 247Sports' Jeff Rabjohns noted about the coveted prep after watching him capture co-MVP honors at the loaded Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas back in early June. "He volleyball spiked one shot attempt with two hands. He swatted several others.

"He even blocked some shots that were almost taps to teammates. At one point...guards basically stopped driving and even attempting to challenge him."

One 2027 Duke Basketball Pledge Already in Tow

On Monday night, Duke basketball reeled in its first 2027 commit, as Wisconsin Lutheran School four-star power forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of former Blue Devil star Kon Knueppel, revealed his plan to suit up for Jon Scheyer the season after next. Kager Knueppel ranks No. 28 overall in the eyes of 247Sports, marking a 94-notch jump from where he appeared less than two months ago.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Blue Devils' list of undecided 2027 targets, that now includes Lewis Uvwo, of course, along with two other five-star prospects in Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) point guard Beckham Black, who ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, and Millennium High School (Ariz.) combo guard Adan Diggs, who stacks up at No. 2 among his peers.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.