3 Duke Stars Set to Take Center Stage Tuesday

As the Cameron Crazies prepare to rock Cameron Indoor Stadium once again, three Duke standouts are poised to steal the spotlight in tonight’s showdown against Boston College.

The Freshman Phenom Taking Over

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer on the road against Virginia Tech:



There is no reason why not to start with the freshman phenom himself, Cameron Boozer. The standout of Duke’s highly touted 2025 recruiting class has quickly established himself as the team’s go-to offensive option and a leading Rookie of the Year candidate in the ACC. The 6’9” son of former Duke star Carlos Boozer brings a polished inside-out game, strong rebounding, and excellent finishing ability around the rim.

He’s consistently delivered double-doubles and high-scoring outbursts, including a recent 24-point performance last Saturday in Duke’s win over Virginia Tech. Against Boston College’s frontcourt, expect Boozer to exploit mismatches in the post and on the boards while providing secondary playmaking. His energy and production often set the tone for the Blue Devils’ offense.

“Cam Boozer is never satisfied. I think that’s a great thing about him. He will always find something from tonight's game where he's pissed at what didn't do as well, even though he had 32 and nine rebounds and four assists. That is what makes him special. He's wired, where he's all about his teammates. He's not about numbers. He's about winning. I think when your best player’s that way, it becomes contagious and has a big effect on the rest of the group,” said Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.

The Breakout Wing Defenses Can't Contain

Onto the sophomore guard, Isaiah Evans, who is entering his second year with the Blue Devils has taken a major step forward as a versatile scoring threat and perimeter defender. The 6’9” wing has shown improved shooting range, shot creation, and confidence, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Evans has been a consistent double-figure scorer in many games this season including pouring in 21 points on January 10th against 24th-ranked SMU in a 82-75 victory. He thrives in transition or when stretching the floor with his three-point shooting. Look for him to provide spacing around Boozer and capitalize on any defensive attention drawn by the bigs. His growth has been one of the biggest reasons Duke remains so explosive offensively.

The Veteran Leader Duke Relies On

As one of the few upperclassmen in the rotation, junior guard Caleb Foster brings veteran leadership, perimeter shooting, and defensive tenacity to the backcourt. The Harrisburg, NC., native has been a reliable floor general and spot-up shooter throughout the season, often stepping up when the freshman need a stabilizing presence.

Foster’s ability to run the offense, knock down open threes, and guard quicker opposing guards will be crucial against Boston College’s perimeter players. His experience in big ACC games at Cameron Indoor makes him a player who often delivers in these home contests.

“It was a good game. I think we came out and did what we were supposed to do, especially on the defensive end. We’ve just got to keep building. I think it was a good win, and we learned a lot from it,” said Foster after their January 24th win over Wake Forest.

Duke Reigns Supreme: No. 1 in the ACC Standings

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots a three pointer celebrated by the Cameron Crazies during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With Duke riding high atop the ACC standings and boasting one of the nation’s most talented rosters, tonight’s game offers a chance for these three to continue building momentum toward March. Cameron Boozer’s star power, Evans’ breakout potential, and Foster’s steady hand could make for another convincing Blue Devils victory.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

