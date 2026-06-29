Duke Basketball Sends Offers to Several Elite Recruits
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The Duke basketball program has been one of the most dominant programs in college basketball on the recruiting front since Jon Scheyer took over as the program's head coach.
The Blue Devils have sealed the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class in each of the past three years. Duke's 2026 group features four 5-star recruits in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.
Scheyer and his staff have kept the list of future prospects they have sent early offers to short, but the coaching staff had a busy weekend, offering a few big-name prospects in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.
Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind, and getting familiar with these recruits early will likely keep the Blue Devils in the running throughout their respective recruitment processes. Here are the newest prospects the program has offered.
2027 - CG Adan Diggs
The lone 2027 prospect Duke added to its offer list is 5-star combo guard Adan Diggs. The 6'5", 180-pound backcourt prospect is currently ranked as the No. 2 overall player, No. 1 combo guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.
Diggs has recently picked up a few blue-blood offers, including Kentucky and North Carolina, in addition to Duke, which has offered him over the last several weeks. He also holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Arizona, and BYU.
Diggs has taken two unofficial visits to USC and UCLA. He becomes the newest elite 2027 recruit that the Blue Devils have their eyes on. Duke has also offered 5-star guard Beckham Black and 4-star forward Kager Knueppel in the 2027 class.
2028 - SF Colton Hiller
Colton Hiller has been on the Blue Devils' radar for a while, and the 6'6", 210-pound power forward has now officially picked up an offer from the program. Hiller is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player, No. 2 small forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Hiller was in attendance when Duke took down Michigan in Washington, D.C. last season and listed the Blue Devils as one of the schools he had been in contact with the most early in his recruitment process. The Coatesville (PA) product also holds offers from North Carolina, UConn, Kansas, and Virginia, among others.
Duke has been connected to Hiller for the past few months.
2028 - AJ Williams
AJ Williams is another 2028 recruit who has been somewhat connected with the Duke program over the last few months. The 6'8", 210-pound small forward is currently the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
Williams attends Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) and has also picked up several blue-blood offers as of late, landing ones from Kansas and North Carolina over the last two weeks. He has already taken an unofficial visit to Duke.
Both Hiller and Williams will be two names for Duke fans to keep track of in the 2028 class.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine