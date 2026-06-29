Duke Basketball Sends Offers to Several Elite Recruits

The Duke basketball program has been one of the most dominant programs in college basketball on the recruiting front since Jon Scheyer took over as the program's head coach.

The Blue Devils have sealed the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class in each of the past three years. Duke's 2026 group features four 5-star recruits in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scheyer and his staff have kept the list of future prospects they have sent early offers to short, but the coaching staff had a busy weekend, offering a few big-name prospects in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind, and getting familiar with these recruits early will likely keep the Blue Devils in the running throughout their respective recruitment processes. Here are the newest prospects the program has offered.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) celebrates his dunk against the Sunnyslope Vikings during their game at Sunnyslope High School on Jan. 21, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2027 - CG Adan Diggs

The lone 2027 prospect Duke added to its offer list is 5-star combo guard Adan Diggs. The 6'5", 180-pound backcourt prospect is currently ranked as the No. 2 overall player, No. 1 combo guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Diggs has recently picked up a few blue-blood offers, including Kentucky and North Carolina, in addition to Duke, which has offered him over the last several weeks. He also holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Arizona, and BYU.

St. Mary's Knights Carter Bagley (21) runs with the ball against Millennium Tigers Adan Diggs (1) during the open division semifinals at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, on March 4, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diggs has taken two unofficial visits to USC and UCLA. He becomes the newest elite 2027 recruit that the Blue Devils have their eyes on. Duke has also offered 5-star guard Beckham Black and 4-star forward Kager Knueppel in the 2027 class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

2028 - SF Colton Hiller

Colton Hiller has been on the Blue Devils' radar for a while, and the 6'6", 210-pound power forward has now officially picked up an offer from the program. Hiller is currently rated as the No. 2 overall player, No. 2 small forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hiller was in attendance when Duke took down Michigan in Washington, D.C. last season and listed the Blue Devils as one of the schools he had been in contact with the most early in his recruitment process. The Coatesville (PA) product also holds offers from North Carolina, UConn, Kansas, and Virginia, among others.

Duke has been connected to Hiller for the past few months.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2028 - AJ Williams

AJ Williams is another 2028 recruit who has been somewhat connected with the Duke program over the last few months. The 6'8", 210-pound small forward is currently the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Williams attends Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (GA) and has also picked up several blue-blood offers as of late, landing ones from Kansas and North Carolina over the last two weeks. He has already taken an unofficial visit to Duke.

Both Hiller and Williams will be two names for Duke fans to keep track of in the 2028 class.