Duke, UNC Could Enter Fierce Battle for 2027 5-Star

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has established himself as arguably the best recruiter in the entire country.

Scheyer and Co. sealed the No. 1-ranked 2026 high school recruiting class, marking the third straight year the Blue Devils have brought in the nation's top class. This incoming group is headlined by 5-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2027 recruiting class has also started to pick up some steam, with several elite talents at the top of the bunch. The Blue Devils haven't gotten heavily involved with the class yet, but have been in touch with a few select recruits.

One of those top prospects that Duke has been connected to over the last several weeks is 5-star guard Beckham Black.

Duke Interested in 2027 5-Star Guard Beckham Black

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

5-star guard Beckham Black is one of two 2027 prospects Duke has offered thus far, along with 4-star big man Kager Knueppel, younger brother of former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel.

According to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings, Black is the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 point guard in the class. The 6'3", 180-pound backcourt piece attends Southeastern Prep in Florida.

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Duke offered Black back in May, and were in the building to watch him at Session 2 of the NIKE EYBL circuit, where Black dropped 28 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Former Dukie Paolo Banchero was also there to watch the 5-star prospect, as he is teammates with Beckham's older brother, Anthony Black, on the Orlando Magic.

Black has been a steady riser in the 2027 class and currently holds several marquee offers, including Michigan, North Carolina, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, USC, and Kentucky, among others. Now, Scheyer isn't a coach any program wants to get into a recruiting battle with, but there's a chance Duke and UNC end up in a battle for Black down the road.

Duke and North Carolina Both Targeting Beckham Black

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

North Carolina offered Black back in January; however, Hubert Davis was still the head coach of the Tar Heels at that point. After Davis was fired following UNC's second straight Round of 64 exit in the NCAA Tournament, the program brought in former NBA champion Michael Malone as its next head coach.

Having a former NBA coach with little to no head coaching experience at the collegiate level could be an attractive or unattractive thing for recruits. Obviously, most of these highly touted prospects' goal is to get to the NBA as quickly as possible. Logic suggests an NBA system will allow them to develop into that style faster while still in the college game.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, with little evidence on how successful an NBA veteran can be coaching a high-major program, it could raise concerns.

Nonetheless, considering the Blue Devils have only offered two 2027 prospects, it's fair to assume that Black will probably remain a top target for the program over time, especially as his ranking continues to rise. Still, there could be a blue blood battle between Duke and UNC for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.