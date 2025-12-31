Duke Begins ACC Play Against Georgia Tech, Key Matchups Loom

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the top teams in college basketball this season, posting an 11–1 record and ranking sixth in the AP Top 25. After suffering a narrow upset loss to No. 19 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden, Duke had time to rest and enjoy a well-deserved holiday break before returning to action.

Despite the loss, Duke controlled much of the game against the Red Raiders, holding the lead for 26 minutes and 14 seconds. Freshman phenom Cam Boozer was once again dominant, leading the team with 23 points, while also adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Now, Duke begins ACC conference play, opening against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets enter the matchup 9–4 and riding a four-game winning streak after an 89–65 win over Florida A&M.

With Duke set to face Georgia Tech, here are three players the Blue Devils will need to pay close attention to while preparing for the matchup.

Kowacie Reeves Jr.

Reeves, now in his third season with the Yellow Jackets, has emerged as one of Georgia Tech’s most reliable players. He is averaging career highs in points (15.5), steals (1.4), assists (1.7), and rebounds (4.5) while scoring efficiently at 43.3% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Duke will need to find a way to slow Reeves down. He is a highly athletic wing who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Limiting his touches, preventing backdoor cuts, and cutting off alley-oop opportunities will be key to neutralizing his effectiveness.

Baye Ndongo

Ndongo has been a steady presence for Georgia Tech since his freshman season and is averaging 12.4 points per game this year. While he is posting career lows in scoring and rebounding, Ndongo has made strides as a playmaker, averaging career highs in assists (3.0) and shooting efficiently at 60.8% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

Ndongo’s all-around play has placed him on NBA radars. Sports Illustrated’s Randell Sweet described him as, “A good rebounder and defender who also has solid passing ability for a player of his size and stature… with the potential to be a solid role player at the next level.”

Lamar Washington

Washington is a dangerous guard due to his ability to score and create opportunities for others. He leads Georgia Tech with 6.2 assists per game while also contributing 10.9 points per contest. This season, he is shooting career highs of 44.1% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.

However, Washington’s aggressive style can lead to mistakes. He averages 2.5 turnovers per game and committed five turnovers against Florida A&M. Duke’s defensive pressure could exploit those tendencies and disrupt Georgia Tech’s offensive rhythm.

As Duke opens ACC play, the matchup against Georgia Tech presents an early test of focus and execution. While Cam Boozer continues to anchor the Blue Devils, slowing down Reeves, Ndongo, and Washington will be critical to securing a conference-opening win.

If Duke can dictate tempo, force turnovers, and limit Georgia Tech’s playmakers, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to start league play on a strong note.

