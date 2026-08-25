Duke Basketball Target Adan Diggs Forecasted to Land Elsewhere

Back in late June, Millennium High School (Ariz.) senior Adan Diggs became just the third prospect to land on the reported 2027 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist. But Jon Scheyer and his staff were by no means the only top-shelf program to enter the fray for the 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard while the five-star shined in grassroots action throughout the spring and summer.

In fact, as things stand, Diggs holds over two dozen offers. That loaded list includes the likes of the UNC Tar Heels, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and now-perceived frontrunner Arizona Wildcats.

Portrait of Adan Diggs during basketball practice at Millennium High School in Goodyear on Nov. 10, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday morning, On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton officially entered a pick for Arizona in the site's Recruiting Prediction Machine. Although it's the lone prediction in the race — the 247Sports Crystal Ball for the Diggs sweepstakes remains empty — it's worth noting that Tipton would be unlikely to enter the pick unless he had a solid reason to believe the home-state hopeful is indeed firmly in position as the team to beat.

With his prediction, Tipton is now giving the Wildcats a 75 percent chance of coming out on top.

"Diggs is one of the more naturally gifted two-way prospects in the national class," 247Sports national director of scouting Adam Finkelstein noted in his evaluation in July. "He put up 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks [per game] in the EYBL, and yet what’s glaring is still how much potential he has to keep improving. Physically, he has solid size for a combo-guard, good length (6-foot-7 wingspan), and an emerging power body."

Other Undecided Duke Basketball Offer Holders in the 2027 Cycle

At what is still a relatively early juncture on the 2027 recruiting trail, the Duke basketball recruiting team boasts one verbal commit in Wisconsin Lutheran High School five-star power forward Kager Knueppel, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound gifted sharpshooter who ranks No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite. He is the younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil standout Kon Knueppel.

Wisconsin Lutheran High School's Kager Knueppel (1) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Appleton North High School during a Division 1 semifinal game at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Lutheran won the game, 68-61. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Duke technically remains in the mix for Diggs, albeit apparently not as the favorite to end up with his services, along with six other undecided talents in the class: Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star point guard Beckham Black, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) five-star small forward AJ Williams, Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star small forward DeMarcus Henry, Hillgrove High School (Ga.) four-star small forward Asa Montgomery, Fort Erie International Academy (Ont.) four-star power forward Deng Ngor, and Prolific Prep (Fla.) five-star center Lewis Uvwo.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and his cohorts have wound up with a top-two recruiting haul in each of the past five cycles. As things stand, they rank No. 10 in the 2027 arena, per 247Sports.