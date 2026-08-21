Why Asa Montgomery Visit Makes Sense for Duke 2027 Recruiting

Over the last two weeks or so, the Duke basketball program has shown interest in several top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has been overwhelmingly successful as a recruiter since he took over in Durham, and he is now targeting an interesting slew of prospects in the 2027 class to keep that trend alive.

The Blue Devils officially offered 4-star forward Asa Montgomery last week. They have now scheduled an official visit with the 6'7" prospect. Given how Duke's roster could look a year from now, targeting a recruit like Montgomery makes sense.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Targeting Lengthy 2027 Wings/Forwards Makes Sense

Montgomery is the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 8 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. The Blue Devils offered the Hillgrove High School (GA) product about a week ago.

The 4-star prospect has recently received offers from programs such as UConn, Kentucky, Michigan State, Arizona, and Michigan. Montgomery scheduled an official visit to Duke for Oct. 2. He has also scheduled visits with LSU, Florida, UConn, Providence, North Carolina, Arizona, and Louisville.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Montgomery participated in the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup this summer with Team USA, along with Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and potential 5-star Duke 2027 target Beckham Black. In seven appearances, the 6'7" forward averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals a game in 17.0 minutes of action.

Montgomery has shown flashes of scoring versatility as well as being a great rebounder and versatile defender. The Blue Devils have also recently offered 5-star recruit Demarcus Henry and 4-star Deng Ngor, two other wing-type players in the 2027 recruiting class. With how Duke's roster could look a year from now, targeting bigger, versatile wings makes a lot of sense.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Guard Room Could Look a Lot of Different Ways in 2027-28

The Blue Devils have the deepest backcourt in college basketball this season with seniors Caleb Foster and John Blackwell , sophomore Cayden Boozer, and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Foster and Blackwell are entering their true senior years, and the NCAA's passing of the new age-based eligibility model could change their career outlook a year from now.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this new "5-in-5" eligibility model, both Foster and Blackwell could return to Duke in 2027-28 if they wanted to. In theory, all four of Scheyer and Co.'s guards heading into this year could return a year from now.

Now, whether that happens won't be decided for quite some time. Still, with Duke recently offering a few wings who project as versatile scorers and defenders at the next level, it seems like Scheyer and Co. are potentially anticipating a return for at least some combination of the four guards currently on the roster.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In today's college basketball landscape, experience and continuity often provide more value than a 5-star high school recruit. It is generally seen as a much bigger win for a program to keep its starting point guard around or find a top talent in the transfer portal rather than landing the top point guard out of high school.

Again, it will remain in question for quite some time whether all, some combination, or none of the Blue Devils' 2026-27 guards return to the program in a year. Nonetheless, Scheyer and his staff going after wings in the 2027 class makes sense with the newfound possibility that Foster and Blackwell could return for a fifth season.

Even if neither Foster nor Blackwell comes back to Durham in a year, keeping at least one of Boozer or Rippey would probably be a priority for the program.