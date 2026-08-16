What Duke Basketball's Latest Recruiting Moves Tell About Future

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made a few recent moves on the 2027 recruiting trail.

The Blue Devils have offered a few top prospects in the class and set up an official visit, but the players Duke has recently shown interest in make sense with how the future roster could look.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Showing Interest in Big Wings

Over the last week, Scheyer and Co. have offered 5-star wings Asa Montgomery and Demarcus Henry. Montgomery is rated as a 4-star recruit and the No. 28 overall player in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Henry is a 5-star prospect, rated as the No. 3 overall recruit per the 247Sports Composite.

Additionally, Duke scheduled an official visit with 2027 6'8" forward Deng Ngor. The Blue Devils also scheduled an official visit with Ngor for Oct. 15. The 4-star prospect is currently the only 2027 recruit Duke has offered to have an official visit scheduled.

Duke has now also officially offered 4-star 2027 prospect Deng Ngor.



Earlier this week, the Blue Devils scheduled an official visit with Ngor for Oct. 15. https://t.co/l7zKVoOhXS — hughstraine (@HughStraine) August 15, 2026

Now, obviously the Blue Devils are going to go after the top talent in most recruiting classes. Scheyer has arguably been the best high school recruiter of any head coach in college basketball since he took over in Durham in 2022. However, the type of players the program is recruiting could be a sign of what the Duke roster in 2027-28 might look like.

Deng is 6'8", and Montgomery and Henry are both 6'7". All three recruits are lengthy wings with versatile two-way potential at the next level and fit a certain archetype of a player that could make sense for Duke in a year.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Age-Based Eligibility Model Could Change How Duke Recruits 2027 Guards

The Blue Devils have offered two 5-star guards in the 2027 recruiting class: Beckham Black and Adan Diggs. There hasn't been much buzz that Duke is a potential frontrunner for either guard, but both have offers from the program.

Now, a couple of months ago, it would've made sense for Duke to target at least one elite guard in the 2027 recruiting class, as both John Blackwell and Caleb Foster are entering their senior seasons in 2026-27. However, with the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, that might no longer be the case.

#Duke has offered 2027 5-star prospect Demarcus Henry.



No. 3 overall player in the class per the 247Sports Composite — hughstraine (@HughStraine) August 15, 2026

With the new "5-in-5" eligibility model, both Blackwell and Foster have the option to return to Duke in 2027-28. Who's to say if that will actually happen, but it is at least a possibility.

Additionally, Duke's other two true guards in the rotation are freshman 5-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. and sophomore Cayden Boozer. The Blue Devils probably have the deepest backcourt in college basketball heading into the year, but there's a world where all four of them could return in 2027-28.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer warms up prior to the game against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, who knows which combination of the four will be back in a Blue Devil uniform in a year, but given that all four have the option to do so, it makes sense for Scheyer and Co. to go after more wing-type players and big men rather than true guards.

Continuity and experience are two of the most important aspects of roster building in today's college basketball landscape. A returning starting guard, especially an upperclassman, will almost always take precedence over an elite high school recruit.

Scheyer and Co. could still be very interested in Black and/or Diggs, but targeting long two-way wings in the 2027 class makes sense given how Duke's roster could look in 2027-28.