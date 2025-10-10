Longtime Duke Basketball Target Schedules Michigan Visit
Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) guard Brandon McCoy Jr. has held a Duke basketball offer for well over a year now. Moreover, the five-star senior hasn't publicly eliminated Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils from his recruitment.
That said, judging by chatter among recruiting insiders and Duke offers to a couple of other elite backcourt weapons on the 2026 trail over the summer, it appears McCoy is no longer near the top of the Duke basketball wishlist.
Meanwhile, the athletic playmaker, who visited the blueblood program in Durham roughly a year ago, has been busy taking and scheduling trips elsewhere. Most recently, after checking out Arkansas, Miami, and Alabama, he's locked in an official tour of Michigan, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported via the following social media post on Thursday:
The Wolverines will get their chance to impress the highly coveted 2026 prospect this weekend, per Kayser.
Brandon McCoy Jr. currently stacks up at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, marking a five-spot drop from his top overall ranking at the time that he received his offer from Scheyer back in July 2024.
Duke Basketball Has Some Work to Do in 2026 Recruiting Arena
Jon Scheyer and his crew are still looking for their first 2026 recruiting prize. They remain contenders for a handful of targets, including three guards of the five-star variety in Melissa High School (Texas) combo guard Austin Goosby, Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr., and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) point guard Jordan Smith Jr.
Smith, Rippey, and Goosby check in at No. 2, No. 11, and No. 25 overall, respectively, in the class.
The Blue Devils welcomed Goosby to campus for an official visit back in late August and are set to host Rippey for his official visit in Durham on Oct. 21-23. As for Smith, who visited Duke the same weekend as McCoy last November, he returned for an unofficial visit this past weekend, coinciding with the program's Countdown to Craziness on Friday night.
Duke basketball has ended up with the nation's top-ranked recruiting haul in three of the first four cycles with Scheyer calling all of the shots, with those premier collections including its current crop of freshmen. According to 247Sports, the high-powered Blue Devil recruiting team finished No. 2 in the country the one year during that span when they didn't finish on top.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.