Top-Shelf Recruit Was Duke Basketball Fan Growing Up

It's not uncommon these days for five-star prospects to be fond of the Duke basketball program. After all, not only has Jon Scheyer landed multiple No. 1-ranked classes across his five cycles at the helm, but he and his staff have also already produced five NBA lottery picks between a few positions in center Dereck Lively II, center Khaman Maluach, guard Kon Knueppel, forward Cooper Flagg, and forward Cameron Boozer.

Well, go ahead and add Harlan High School (Texas) five-star forward London Jackson to the list of high-level prep talents who have confessed to childhood Duke basketball fandom.

London Jackson caught my eye today at the first session of USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp ('29 and '30 classes). Strong, explosive, and can score at all three levels. He shot the ball well.



Others who stood out: JJ Crawford, RJ Evans, Draydne McDaniel, and Jace… pic.twitter.com/iGq57A9SXF — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) October 9, 2026

"Duke was my favorite team growing up," Jackson told reporters this weekend while cementing his name across many lists of standouts at the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team October Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Evidently, as Zagsblog's Matt Whitfield reported from the event, Jackson has already heard from Scheyer.

"I’ve talked to Duke," the 6-foot-7, 205-pound gifted lefty said, "but they haven’t offered me yet."

At this early juncture in his recruitment, Jackson's offer sheet already includes five high-major suitors in Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Texas.

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Target London Jackson

Whenever Jon Scheyer and his cohorts decide to begin officially extending offers in the 2029 recruiting arena, London Jackson's current ranking at No. 7 overall on ESPN's 2029 SCNEXT 25 suggests he'll be a prime candidate to end up on that Blue Devil wishlist.

London Jackson with AB Elite! ESPN’s 7th ranked recruit in the 2029 class! @londonjackson29 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/ACdOAdd1zP — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) September 8, 2026

"The attributes that immediately caught our attention were his frame, shooting prowess, and skill with the ball," 247Sports' Dushawn London noted after watching Jackson compete a couple of weeks ago. "Still an underclassman, Jackson already possesses a physically strong, college-ready frame. He uses his strength to move defenders out of his way when getting downhill and does a good job staying balanced through contact.

"He couples those physical tools with a pretty-looking long-range jumper and enough skill with the ball to make plays off a live dribble in spurts. He shoots more of a set shot from deep, and projecting ahead, he looks best suited as a designated long-range bomber who can keep the ball moving and attack closeouts."

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and his powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team currently boast a two-deep 2027 collection with early commitments from Wisconsin Lutheran forward Kager Knueppel and Australian point guard Luke Paul.

On the 2028 trail, they recently hosted Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) Colton Hiller on an official visit and also have an offer out to St. Francis High School (Calif.) center Yann Kamagate. But both of those targets are candidates to reclassify to 2027.