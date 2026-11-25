Wisconsin Lutheran High School forward Kager Knueppel was the first to join the 2027 Duke basketball recruiting class with his verbal commitment back in late June. And the 6-foot-10, 215-pound composite five-star was the first of the four Blue Devil pledges in the cycle to have their signed National Letter of Intent confirmed on social media, which happened on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month.

With all of the above in mind, it was fitting on Tuesday night that Knueppel, younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil standout and current second-year Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, was the first 2027 prize mentioned by Duke in the program's official welcoming of the prospects on social media as the newest members of The Brotherhood.

Jon Scheyer on Future Blue Devil Kager Knueppel's Advanced Game

"What an honor to have another member of the Knueppel family," fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said about Kager Knueppel in the video that accompanied the formal announcement of the heralded talent putting his commitment in ink. "Kager, we've seen for multiple years, and really, to see his growth and development over the last couple of years, he's shot up to 6-10.

"His IQ, knowing how to play the game. His toughness, ability to guard, really, every position on the floor. And then, he's just a guy that makes others better. To us, he's the best shooter in the country, with his size and range and the ability to shoot off the move and off the dribble...He's really smart off the ball, with screening, cutting, knowing where to move to get angles for his shot. And with his size, he's as good of a shooter as we've had...And then, his rebounding and defense is very high-level."

Stacking up at No. 2 in the country, per 247Sports, Duke's 2027 haul also features Hillgrove High School (Ga.) five-star forward Asa Montgomery alongside two of the top international prospects in the cycle in Australian guard Luke Paul and Serbian forward Matija Lukic.

Potential for More Knueppel Brothers in Duke Basketball Jerseys

Remember, Kager Knueppel, who currently checks in at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, is just the second of five Knueppel brothers. And considering the admiration that the family sure seems to have for the powerhouse program in Durham under Scheyer's command, it wouldn't be a surprise if any of his three younger brothers eventually land an offer from the Blue Devils.

The next oldest in line is Wisconsin Lutheran junior forward Kinston Knueppel, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound four-star guard, followed by sophomore forward Kash Knueppel and freshman guard Kid Knueppel.