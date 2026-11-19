The Blue Devils got another one.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program sealed their fourth commitment of the 2027 recruiting class in international forward Matija Lukic. Lukic joins 5-star forwards Asa Montgomery and Kager Knueppel, and Australian point guard Luke Paul.

Scheyer and Co. have now earned commitments from arguably the top two international prospects in the 2027 class, taking advantage of a weaker high school recruiting class.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) talks to center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) during the first half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Matija Lukic Will Bring to Duke Basketball

Lukic will compete for starting minutes right away for the Blue Devils next season, and he might be the best scorer of any of Duke's four 2027 commits. The Netherlands native uses his body well and seeks contact at the basket, is a big-time threat in transition, is a proven three-point shooter, and has a ton of passing upside.

Defensively, at 6'8" with a long build, Lukic will be able to legitimately guard multiple positions with good hands, and he's also got pretty good instincts around the basket as a shot-blocker and rebounder.

Lukic was a star at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Pre-Qualifier Tournament in October as an invited player with U18 Pablo Laso Academy, where he averaged 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 steals, and a block a night on 9-of-18 shooting from three-point land across four games. He earned Most Valuable Player at the event.

He put his high-upside shooting and potential two-way impact on display with Team Serbia in the FIBA U17 World Cup as well, where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and one block per game on 50% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three on 6.1 attempts. He's got some room to grow as an athlete, and his handle will improve over time, but Lukic is another high-upside swing by Scheyer and Co. who could make a big impact right away.

How Matija Lukic's Commitment Could Affect Duke's 2027 Recruiting Trail

The Blue Devils' 2027 recruiting class has grown quickly, now sitting with four commitments in Lukic, Paul, Montgomery, and Knueppel. It will be interesting to see how Scheyer and Co. navigate the rest of the 2027 recruiting trail given that practically all of Duke's current roster can return in 2027-28.

Beckham Black was supposed to visit Duke on Tuesday when it played Illinois, but that official visit was canceled. However, Black is still in the mix for Duke, and another official visit could be scheduled in the future. The 6'3" point guard is the No. 1 player in the 2027 recruiting class.

Additionally, the Blue Devils have a few reclass candidates to keep in mind. Colton Hiller , Yann Kamagate , and Brady Pettigrew are 5-star recruits currently in the class of 2028, but all are potential reclass candidates. It seems likely Hiller will move into the class of 2027, and it's been a race between Duke and Florida to land him. If Hiller reclasses, he would have to spend two years in college basketball.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamagate, a 7'0", 230-pound center, is currently the No. 1 player in the 2028 class and could become the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class if he reclassifies, and Duke seems to be in the mix to land him as well. Pettigrew also recently included Duke in his final 10 schools.

With four current commits, it will be interesting to see whether that could potentially change Duke's pursuit of guys like Hiller, Kamagate, or Pettigrew, especially if more than one of those 5-star prospects reclass. It's still far too early to know which of Duke's current players are more likely to return to or leave the program after the 2026-27 season, but there are a lot of moving pieces right now.

Regardless, Lukic will compete for significant time right away and could become a top prospect in the 2028 NBA Draft.