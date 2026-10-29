Asa Montgomery: What Duke's Newest Addition Brings to Table

Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program have added another big-time talent.

On Wednesday, Duke landed a commitment from 2027 5-star forward Asa Montgomery, the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. The 6'7" forward joins 5-star wing Kager Knueppel and Australian point guard Luke Paul in the Blue Devils' 2027 class.

After Montgomery's commitment, Duke jumped from the No. 39-ranked 2027 recruiting class to the No. 9 overall class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

With Asa Montgomery’s commitment, Duke has now moved from the No. 39 2027 recruiting class to the No. 9 overall class, according to the 247Sports Composite. — Hugh Straine (@HughStraine) October 28, 2026

What Asa Montgomery Adds to Duke's 2027 Class

Montgomery's commitment to Duke wasn't much of a surprise, as the Blue Devils had emerged as the leader to land the Hillgrove High School (GA) product after he took his official visit for Countdown to Craziness. After his Duke visit, Montgomery was scheduled to visit Arizona and Louisville, but canceled both visits following his stint in Durham.

The 5-star recruit also took official visits to LSU, Georgia Tech, UConn, and North Carolina.

Montgomery makes a lot of sense in Scheyer and Co.'s 2027 group. As a high-upside two-way wing, Montgomery is a big-time rebounder, is versatile defensively, and has shown he will do all the little things to impact winning.

Oct 25, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He competed with Duke rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, averaging 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals a game in 17.0 minutes in seven games. However, he's also shown he can lead the scoring charge, leading the EYCL in scoring at 27.9 points per game over the spring and summer.

Adding defensively switchable, lengthy wings with a lot of room to grow makes sense for Scheyer and his staff in the 2027 class. Montgomery was one of the quickest risers in the 2027 recruiting class, and it makes a lot of sense for Duke to target a player like him given the Blue Devils' current roster and what it could look like in a year.

What Asa Montgomery's Role Could Look Like As a Freshman

Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) dunks the bal against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the NCAA passed the new age-based eligibility model this summer, practically every player in Duke's rotation can return to college basketball in 2027-28. That includes all four of Duke's guards: Caleb Foster, John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. After Duke added Paul, bringing another guard in wouldn't make much sense.

It's impossible to know in October 2026 which players on this year's squad will be back in a year. However, lengthy, versatile wings who impact the game on both ends of the floor and can play different roles make sense to bring in, given how the current roster is constructed.

Montgomery's role as a freshman at Duke won't be totally clear until next offseason, given how many guys could return or leave. If a player like Dame Sarr elects to head to the NBA after this season, which is probably more likely than not, Montgomery could take on a more expanded role right away. Still, what makes him a worthwhile addition is that he doesn't necessarily need a high-impact role to contribute to winning.

Montgomery has proven he can do the little things to contribute to winning or take on a larger role. Additionally, although he was one of the 2027 recruiting class's biggest risers, he still has a ton of room to grow. Exactly what his role looks like won't become clearer until the 2026-27 campaign has wrapped up.