Duke Won’t Be Changing Its Method Anytime Soon
We all know how much the College Basketball landscape has changed over the years. And each season it looks like they are changing a lot of things and do not know what to change or keep the same anymore.
That is something that alarms a lot of coaches in this game now. They get a set of one rule, but then they change it right away.
Now it seems it is all about the NIL deals and what school is going to give you them. Before, it was about playing for the best program possible and the pride that comes with going to a certain school.
That is what Duke is trying to do and keep. One thing that has changed for them is all the one and done student student-athletics that have come their way since all the changes that took place. Duke has adjusted to the times and is now looking to win a National Championship. And the way they want to do it is by having the best freshmen each season.
Duke Looking to Win National Championship in Unique Way
"Jon Scheyer has barely missed a step, keeping Duke at the top of the recruiting rankings in three of his four years since taking over for Coach K. A season after making a run to the Final Four with a freshmen-fueled roster anchored by NBA No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, Scheyer is trying to do it again: chase a championship with freshmen leading the way," said Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
"It's not a traditional roster model anymore, though. Between the sport becoming increasingly reliant on the transfer portal and the rise of overseas professionals coming to the United States to play college basketball, the best teams in the country are skewing older."
Though Duke didn't win the title with Flagg, Scheyer did prove there's still room at the top of the sport for young, uber-talented teams reliant on freshmen -- and he's banking on that formula carrying the Blue Devils back to another Final Four. This time, he's turning to projected draft lottery pick Cameron Boozer, with the support of Italy native Dame Sarr on the wing and Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia off the bench, to get them to Indianapolis.
"In a perfect world, do I think that we would like to have a little bit more experience? Of course I would," Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said. "It was the best formula for this year. It doesn't necessarily mean it's the best formula going forward. For this year, it just made the most sense to do it this way. And I think we've proven that you can win this way."
