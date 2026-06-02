The One Non-Con Game Duke Basketball Fans Should Circle Now

The Duke basketball program going through one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country has become a regularity for Duke fans, and that won't change in 2026-27.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already scheduled a gauntlet of a non-con slate for their team, most recently setting up a date with Georgia at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke also signed a huge broadcast deal with Amazon this offseason, allowing the streaming service to broadcast three neutral-site, non-conference contests for the Blue Devils each season. In 2026-27, those three games will be against UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga.

On top of that, the Blue Devils will once again take part in the Champions Classic and ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke will face Michigan State in this year's Champions Classic, but its ACC/SEC Challenge opponent and location are unknown as of now.

Tom Izzo, MSU's basketball coach, gets the crowd of over 9,000 people going at the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll, 5K event Sunday, April 26, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' date with UConn provides a huge revenge opportunity for the program after the Huskies knocked out Duke in the Elite 8 this past season, and Scheyer and Co. will have a chance to go up against the reigning National Champions. Duke defeated Michigan in 2025-26 in Washington, D.C.

However, there is one marquee non-con game for the Blue Devils that has somewhat flown under the radar, but Duke fans need to have this circled on their calendars.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke's Home Bout With Illinois Will Be Elite

Earlier in the offseason, Duke agreed to a home-and-home series with Illinois, which will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2026. The Fighting Illini are coming off their first Final Four appearance since 2005, and first under head coach Brad Underwood.

However, this Illinois club is ready for more.

From a team that went 28-9 overall while playing in the Big Ten last season and made it to the Final Four, Underwood is returning five of his top eight scorers, including Andrej Stojakovic, who averaged 13.5 points per game and will enter the 2026-27 campaign as a potential All-American candidate.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) gets the shot to fall Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Illini are also bringing in Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, a 6'7" guard who averaged 15.8 points per game at Providence last season, and 5-star Quentin Coleman, the No. 17 overall player in the class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Illinois was one of the best offensive teams in the country last season and is bringing back most of that production. It was also the biggest team in college basketball, according to KenPom, which bodes well for a major battle down low between the two sides.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Both Duke and Illinois Are Championship-Ready

Illinois has that winning DNA coming back, but this is the deepest and most championship-ready team Scheyer has had since he took over with the Blue Devils.

The contest will feature likely one of the best offensive teams in the country and one of the best defensive teams in the country, both with the personnel to attack in a ton of different ways on the offensive side of the floor.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke will face three of last season's Final Four squads, but its date with Illinois is probably the most underrated.