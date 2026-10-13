Biggest Decision Duke's Manny Diaz Got Right Against Georgia Tech

The Duke Blue Devils had a chance to win in the final seconds against Georgia Tech this past weekend, but couldn't finish the job.

Duke kept itself in the game despite facing an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, making timely big-time plays on third and fourth down to keep its chances alive.

After Georgia Tech took a 28-25 lead with under a minute to go, the Blue Devils charged down the field with a six-play, 59-yard drive to give themselves a chance to tie and extend the game or win it outright.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Duke's Manny Diaz Made the Right Call in Final Seconds

With eight seconds left in the contest, Duke faced a 4th-and-3 on the Georgia Tech 16-yard line, down three points. The Blue Devils had one timeout left and could've gone for the end zone to win the game in regulation.

Instead, Diaz sent out true freshman kicker Gavin Strange, who replaced starting kicker Cosme Salas, who was out against the Yellow Jackets. Strange was 1-for-1 on the day, nailing his first career field goal attempt from 35 yards. Strange had a 33-yard attempt to tie the game and send it to overtime. He missed.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils kicker Cosme Salas (39) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be ridiculous to blame the loss on Strange, who displayed a lot of courage in that moment. However, Diaz did have the option to go for the win in scoring territory instead of trying to tie it and send the game to OT. Diaz made the correct call by trying to extend the game.

It's hard to justify the right or wrong decisions in these situations, especially when they don't go the way you want. If Strange nailed that field goal, it obviously would've been deemed the right decision. If Duke went for the end zone to win in regulation and got it, it would've been a genius, gutsy call from Diaz. If Diaz elected to go for the end zone and Duke was unsuccessful, it would've been deemed the wrong decision.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe (3) celebrates after a victory over the Duke Blue Devils at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an impressive drive for the Blue Devils to even have a chance to win or extend the game with little time to work with, but Diaz made the right call by being conservative. It won't always go the way you want it to, and there were still a lot of positives to take away from the outing despite a loss for the Blue Devils.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Weekend Turns Into Must-Win Situation

However, that does turn Duke's next game into a must-win situation to keep its ACC Championship contention hopes alive. The Blue Devils are now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in league play. They will host North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) next, which is coming off a road win over Pittsburgh this weekend.

The Blue Devils' upcoming schedule is still favorable, and Duke has a legitimate chance to win just about every remaining game. However, that first in-conference loss just made every remaining game that much more important. Two straight losses would completely change this Duke team's 2026 ceiling.