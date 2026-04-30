Biggest Duke Football Winners After NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has come and gone for the Duke Blue Devils. The journey of the 2026 season can officially begin following the conclusion of spring ball and the collegiate selection process, and that should excite fans ahead of the summer.

When it comes to the success of the transfer portal class and different position groups, there are some unknowns, but there is some good that can come from losing key players in the NFL Draft: the younger, bolder talents get a piece of the pie this upcoming season. Let's look at some of the winners for Duke following the NFL Draft.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half against The North Carolina Tarat Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

I hope the Blue Devils have some cash on hand to pay Sheppard when the time comes next offseason, as the rising sophomore is likely to be the engine of the offense going into the 2026 campaign. Sheppard is an incredibly talented running back who emerged as a key player during the Blue Devils' run to the ACC Championship. With Anderson Castle and 12 rushing scores left behind, Sheppard is set to be the guy on offense with questions at quarterback and wide receiver.

Manny Diaz

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Diaz should be proud of what he has done with the Blue Devils since being named head coach two seasons ago, having to right the ship following Mike Elko's departure. With three players drafted and eight total joining NFL teams, Diaz has a strong program being put together that could make a run for the ACC Championship once again.

The biggest question will be around edge rusher, quarterback, and wide receiver. If Diaz has shown anything in Durham, it is that his program can overcome the odds. Keep that road matchup at Duke circled on the calendar.

Key Transfer Portal Additions

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offseason, Duke's transfer portal will be among the most important in recent years. We all know the whole debacle with quarterback Darian Mensah, where the Blue Devils have replaced him with potential starter Walker Eget from San Jose State. Penn transfer Jared Richardson has a chance to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver alongside Charlotte portal entry Javen Nicholas.

Duke has to hit on these transfers and the rest of the portal class itself. It is one of the only paths they have to maintain the success they've brought to Durham for the past few years. This is certainly the time to make it count.