3 Remaining Duke Players Who Will Define Season After NFL Draft Losses

The NFL Draft has come and gone for the Duke Blue Devils, as they move forward to the 2026 season following the losses of some of their best players, who have been key to the program's rebirth under head coach Manny Diaz.

This is an important season for Duke after big losses from the draft and transfer portal. Recouping won't be easy, but there are three established talents on the roster who could emerge as ones who could define the upcoming 2026 season as the Blue Devils look to defend their ACC Championship title. Let's look at who those three players are.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a true freshman, Sheppard stormed onto the scene with an incredible rookie season, rushing for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns. He and Anderson Castle , a former Appalachian State transfer, were an epic one-two punch that helped the Blue Devils win the ACC title and the Sun Bowl.

Now, with the loss of Anderson and the departure of Darian Mensah, Sheppard has become the most important football player on the Blue Devils roster heading into 2026. His job will be to ease the workload off of Walker Eget or Dan Mahan, whichever signal-caller starts this upcoming season.

Kimari Robinson, Cornerback

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers was a key cog for the Blue Devils' defense for the past four years. Losing a player with those accolades, production, and talent alone will be hard to overcome, regardless of who is at cornerback this season. If Duke is to get anything out of its outside defenders, Robinson could be that guy.

Robinson has a knack for attacking the football aggressively at the catch point with good results. The same can be said as a last line of defense against the run and in support, finishing gang tackles and making stops in space.

Kevin O'Connor, Edge Rusher

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) celebrates a NC State Wolfpack penalty during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions many people will be asking is who will replace the production left behind by new NFL draftees Wesley Williams and VJ Anthony at edge rusher. There's a lot of talent that could be in the rotation for the Blue Devils this season, but O'Connor should get the nod as the top edge rusher in the locker room due to being experienced and the flashes displayed in the rotation.

O'Connor will be the key player to watch at edge rusher this upcoming season, but the Blue Devils as a whole will look fairly new in 2026.