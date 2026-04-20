Ranking Every Duke Player Expected To Be Drafted
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The Duke Blue Devils will be well represented in this year's NFL Draft after a terrific 2025 season that saw the program win its first ACC Championship outright since the 1960s.
Head coach Manny Diaz has done excellent work with the program since succeeding Mike Elko in 2024 and will have a decent handful of future pros to lean on as historic figures in the Blue Devils' pursuit of a championship. With that in mind, let's rank those future NFL players who will represent Duke at the highest levels.
No. 1 - Chandler Rivers, Cornerback
Rivers was the embodiment of Duke football as an original member of Elko's inaugural recruiting class. Despite being a smaller cornerback for NFL standards, Rivers plays with a level of urgency, competitive fire, and football intelligence that could make him a solid pro. His aggressive, yet disciplined play style at the catch point, in coverage, and in run support makes him the best prospect from Duke's roster as a potential Day Two pick.
No. 2 - Brian Parker II, Offensive Lineman
One of the most versatile offensive linemen prospects in the draft, Parker's range could vary from the third round to the fifth, depending on how the rest of the league may view him. Parker was a standout offensive tackle for Duke, but his future lies within the middle of the line at guard or center. I view him as a center in the NFL, where he is not forced to play on an island and could quickly develop into a sound player at the next level.
No. 3 - Wesley Williams, Edge Rusher
When an NFL team drafts Williams, they are likely to get a player who will stick around in the league for 10-plus years. This isn't a franchise cornerstone, but someone who could play special teams while also providing value as a spot starter and primary rotational player on early downs, while offering good pressure ability on passing downs. Williams would be an intriguing middle-round edge rusher to add to a professional roster.
No. 4 - Vincent Anthony Jr., Edge Rusher
The Blue Devils' season leader in sacks for 2025 will look to take his talents to the NFL as a potential Day 3 selection. Anthony isn't the most explosive player, nor will he overwhelm with twitch and power at the next level. However, he was Duke's sack leader for a reason, thanks to an impressive bag of rush moves that could help him land a primary rotational rush specialist role.
No. 5 - Aaron Hall, Defensive Tackle
Whether Hall will be drafted remains to be seen, but he could sneak into the seventh round because of three things: size, length, and quickness. The later portions of the NFL Draft are about adding developmental talent, and, as I have discussed with Hall, those aforementioned traits will stand out to teams around the league as the Blue Devils team captain looks to be the fourth or fifth Duke player selected in the draft.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft