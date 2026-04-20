Ranking Every Duke Player Expected To Be Drafted

The Duke Blue Devils will be well represented in this year's NFL Draft after a terrific 2025 season that saw the program win its first ACC Championship outright since the 1960s.

Head coach Manny Diaz has done excellent work with the program since succeeding Mike Elko in 2024 and will have a decent handful of future pros to lean on as historic figures in the Blue Devils' pursuit of a championship. With that in mind, let's rank those future NFL players who will represent Duke at the highest levels.

No. 1 - Chandler Rivers, Cornerback

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Rivers was the embodiment of Duke football as an original member of Elko's inaugural recruiting class. Despite being a smaller cornerback for NFL standards, Rivers plays with a level of urgency, competitive fire, and football intelligence that could make him a solid pro. His aggressive, yet disciplined play style at the catch point, in coverage, and in run support makes him the best prospect from Duke's roster as a potential Day Two pick.

No. 2 - Brian Parker II, Offensive Lineman

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the most versatile offensive linemen prospects in the draft, Parker's range could vary from the third round to the fifth, depending on how the rest of the league may view him. Parker was a standout offensive tackle for Duke, but his future lies within the middle of the line at guard or center. I view him as a center in the NFL, where he is not forced to play on an island and could quickly develop into a sound player at the next level.

No. 3 - Wesley Williams, Edge Rusher

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When an NFL team drafts Williams , they are likely to get a player who will stick around in the league for 10-plus years. This isn't a franchise cornerstone, but someone who could play special teams while also providing value as a spot starter and primary rotational player on early downs, while offering good pressure ability on passing downs. Williams would be an intriguing middle-round edge rusher to add to a professional roster.

No. 4 - Vincent Anthony Jr., Edge Rusher

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (52) of Duke practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' season leader in sacks for 2025 will look to take his talents to the NFL as a potential Day 3 selection. Anthony isn't the most explosive player, nor will he overwhelm with twitch and power at the next level. However, he was Duke's sack leader for a reason, thanks to an impressive bag of rush moves that could help him land a primary rotational rush specialist role.

No. 5 - Aaron Hall, Defensive Tackle

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) comes out onto the field before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Whether Hall will be drafted remains to be seen, but he could sneak into the seventh round because of three things: size, length, and quickness. The later portions of the NFL Draft are about adding developmental talent, and, as I have discussed with Hall, those aforementioned traits will stand out to teams around the league as the Blue Devils team captain looks to be the fourth or fifth Duke player selected in the draft.