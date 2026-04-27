Ranking the Duke NFL Draft Departures from Least to Most Impactful for 2026

The Duke Blue Devils are moving into the summer proud and confident in their program after seeing three of their players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a handful of others signing with NFL teams after the selection process concluded on Saturday.

The loss of key players to the draft may not affect programs like Ohio State or Alabama as much as it would for the Blue Devils . This means the program will feel the effects of these key departures following the draft. Let's rank them from least to most impactful for the upcoming 2026 season.

7. Justin Pickett, Guard

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) smiles prior to the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke's offensive line seems to be in a sound place ahead of the summer and fall camp. The former starting guard signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend after going undrafted.

While Pickett was a constant presence up front, the Blue Devils have the experience and depth to make up for the loss.

6. Aaron Hall, Defensive Tackle

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hall is sticking around the Tar Heel State (sorry to speak first two words, Blue Devil faithful) by signing a UDFA contract with the Carolina Panthers. His tree-trunk arms, size, quickness, and pop at the point of attack are being replaced by a couple of transfers and rising defenders on the defensive interior.

While impactful, it looks like Duke is reloading at defensive tackle.

5. Anderson Castle, Running Back

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Leading the Blue Devils in rushing touchdowns last season and being the second-leading rusher on offense, Anderson's impact was immense, earning him a UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

However, his impact may not be as severe as that of Nate Sheppard, who will emerge as a top figure on Duke's roster in 2026.

T-3. Wesley Williams, Edge Rusher

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Anthony's pass-rush partner, Williams, has been one of the most productive defenders on the Blue Devils' defense for the past few seasons. While his production dipped in 2025, Williams' tape was good enough to earn him an early fourth-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a depth piece on the edge.

His motor, run defense, and pressure rate will be noticeable absences.

T-3 — Vincent Anthony Jr, Edge Rusher

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Anthony's senior year saw him rack up a team-high 7.5 sacks as one of the key defenders to Duke's ACC title run. Anytime you lose your sack leader, it is a difficult loss to overcome, especially on the roster or through the transfer portal.

He'll look to be a depth piece as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. Chandler Rivers, Cornerback

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Ravens snagging Rivers in the fifth round remains a steal, as the former All-ACC defender could become an impact defender in Baltimore quickly at nickel. He wasn't the biggest cornerback, but Rivers played with an edge that was the embodiment of the current era of Duke football.

There is no doubt his presence will be missed.

1. Brian Parker II, Offensive Tackle

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I think it is always difficult to replace an All-ACC and All-American offensive lineman, no matter the program they come from. The Blue Devils are bringing in two tackles to compete to replace Parker at right tackle, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round.

Look for there to be some bumps in the road along the offensive line.