Ranking the Duke NFL Draft Departures from Least to Most Impactful for 2026
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The Duke Blue Devils are moving into the summer proud and confident in their program after seeing three of their players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a handful of others signing with NFL teams after the selection process concluded on Saturday.
The loss of key players to the draft may not affect programs like Ohio State or Alabama as much as it would for the Blue Devils. This means the program will feel the effects of these key departures following the draft. Let's rank them from least to most impactful for the upcoming 2026 season.
7. Justin Pickett, Guard
Duke's offensive line seems to be in a sound place ahead of the summer and fall camp. The former starting guard signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend after going undrafted.
While Pickett was a constant presence up front, the Blue Devils have the experience and depth to make up for the loss.
6. Aaron Hall, Defensive Tackle
Hall is sticking around the Tar Heel State (sorry to speak first two words, Blue Devil faithful) by signing a UDFA contract with the Carolina Panthers. His tree-trunk arms, size, quickness, and pop at the point of attack are being replaced by a couple of transfers and rising defenders on the defensive interior.
While impactful, it looks like Duke is reloading at defensive tackle.
5. Anderson Castle, Running Back
Leading the Blue Devils in rushing touchdowns last season and being the second-leading rusher on offense, Anderson's impact was immense, earning him a UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts.
However, his impact may not be as severe as that of Nate Sheppard, who will emerge as a top figure on Duke's roster in 2026.
T-3. Wesley Williams, Edge Rusher
Anthony's pass-rush partner, Williams, has been one of the most productive defenders on the Blue Devils' defense for the past few seasons. While his production dipped in 2025, Williams' tape was good enough to earn him an early fourth-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a depth piece on the edge.
His motor, run defense, and pressure rate will be noticeable absences.
T-3 — Vincent Anthony Jr, Edge Rusher
Anthony's senior year saw him rack up a team-high 7.5 sacks as one of the key defenders to Duke's ACC title run. Anytime you lose your sack leader, it is a difficult loss to overcome, especially on the roster or through the transfer portal.
He'll look to be a depth piece as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.
2. Chandler Rivers, Cornerback
The Ravens snagging Rivers in the fifth round remains a steal, as the former All-ACC defender could become an impact defender in Baltimore quickly at nickel. He wasn't the biggest cornerback, but Rivers played with an edge that was the embodiment of the current era of Duke football.
There is no doubt his presence will be missed.
1. Brian Parker II, Offensive Tackle
I think it is always difficult to replace an All-ACC and All-American offensive lineman, no matter the program they come from. The Blue Devils are bringing in two tackles to compete to replace Parker at right tackle, who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round.
Look for there to be some bumps in the road along the offensive line.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft