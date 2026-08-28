One Position Diaz Still Needs To Figure Out for Duke Football

The Duke Blue Devils are under two weeks away from kicking off their 2026 season as reigning ACC champions.

Duke will face Tulane to open the regular season on Sept. 5 at Wallace Wade Stadium. Before that opener, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff still have some roster decisions to make.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into camp, there were several position battles for Duke fans to monitor on both sides of the ball. The most important of those battles, the quarterback, has now been decided, as San Jose State transfer Walker Eget has been named the starter over redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

However, on the defensive side of the ball, the secondary seemed very up in the air. With the season quickly approaching, Diaz and Co. will need to figure out that area of the depth chart.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Should Start in the Secondary for Duke?

At the start of fall training camp, Diaz noted the secondary room was wide open.

"I think you can see even just from today that there's a sense of purpose," Diaz said. "Right, every time that ball's in the air from our secondary. There are no jobs claimed in the secondary. So everybody understands that every time there's a ball thrown, someone's got a chance to earn playing time this year."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) scores a touchdown to tie the score near the end of the 4th quarter as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) defends during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were several intriguing names to monitor at both the cornerback and safety spots. The Blue Devils brought back corners Landan Callahan and Kimari Robinson, who I still expect will be the starters against the Green Wave.

Diaz and Co. made a few additions at that part of the field as well, bringing in Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers, Montana transfer Kyon Loud, and Northwestern transfer Evan Smith.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Destyn Hill (2) runs against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dylan Flowers (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety spots also feel fairly open. DaShawn Stone should occupy one of them, but returner Andrew Pellicciotta and North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young could be competing for the other starting safety role.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) is brought down by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) in the second quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Will Have Depth in the Secondary

The Blue Devils lost some big-time secondary production from last season's conference title team, including cornerback Chandler Rivers and safeties Terry Moore and Caleb Weaver. Moore didn't play in 2025, but was one of the team's best overall players in 2024.

Duke will probably need to lead with its defense in 2026, and there are several pieces in the secondary who could be highly impactful.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) controls the ball around Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line and linebacker duos for the Blue Devils could be the best component of the entire roster. For Duke's defense to get back to its 2024 form, these new pieces and returners in the secondary will need to step up into major roles.

Regardless of the starters, Diaz and Co. have guys in the secondary they can throw out there. If the unit proves effective early on, Duke could once again have one of the best defensive units in the ACC.