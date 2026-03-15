Social Media Reacts to ACC Title Between Duke and Virginia

After a sluggish first game of the ACC tournament against Florida State, Duke played a much better and complete game against the Clemson Tigers. Cameron Boozer was dominant once again with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists while also going 9-12 from the free throw line. Camerons brother Cayden had a bounce back performance with 16, and Nikolas Khamenia provided 14 off the bench.

Now the Blue Devils play against the two seeded Virginia Cavaleirs who are looking to get revenge for a humiliating loss at home to the Blue Devils on Febuary 28th.

Lets see how Duke fans react to the game.

1st Half

Duke is off to a decent start through the first five minutes, however Virginia has been better. Virginia's defense is holding Duke to just 2-8 shooting form the field and 0-4 from three. Virginia leads 9-6 at the first tv timeout.

Bit of a disjointed opening four minutes for Duke, but I think the fundamentals are favoring Duke. Great job on the offensive glass. Only turnover was a highlight reel feed that was probably just not best intended for Brown. Defense is winning its 1-on-1 battles. It'll click. — Ray Holloman (@Ray_Holloman) March 15, 2026

After a Virginia three, Cameron Boozer launches the inbound pass to Darren harris. Harris wasn't expecting a pass and Duke turns the ball over.

Darren Harris dawg 😭😭 — M (@duk3m0nty) March 15, 2026

While Cam boozer is struggling, Cayden is leading the way for the Blue Devils with seven points

Confident Cayden Boozer?!? 😈 — Ryan Jones (@grindonmind) March 15, 2026

Duke and Virginia continue to playa back and forth game with seven minutes left. Cayden Boozer continues to shine for the Blue Devils.

Cayden Boozer coming out party — Rapheal DeLaGhetto (@StillJust_Lo) March 15, 2026

At halftime, Duke leads Virginia 38-36. Cayden Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 14 points while Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans follow with seven each. Virginia would end the half on a 7-2 run.

Halftime: Duke 38, UVA 36.



Virginia went on a 7-2 run to close the half to bring them within two. — Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) March 15, 2026

2nd Half

Isaiah Evans starts to get hot to start the second half of the game hitting two threes

Two Isaiah Evans three-pointers to get the second-half started.



A back-and-forth beginning to what should be a thrilling 20-minutes — Brady Thomas (@BradyThomasHTC) March 15, 2026

Virginia continues to play great defense on Cam Boozer, holding him to just six points on 2-8 shooting from the field.

Cameron Boozer is getting exposed by Virginia. — John Leone (@_johnleone) March 15, 2026

Ugonna Onyenso of Virginia is having a block party for the Cavaliers with seven blocks in the game.

Ugonna Onyenso in the ACC tournament pic.twitter.com/VlNfQazFlW — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) March 15, 2026

At the second tv timeout, Duke has taken back the lead with 11 minutes left in the game. Darren Harris would get a a driving layup to go plus the foul for a three point play

DARREN HARRIS AND ONE — above average pa’ja enjoyer (@tayseye) March 15, 2026

Onyenso would have another block on Cam Boozer leading to a quick Virginia score.

Onyenso has stuffed Cam Boozer in a locker. This is insane. — Big Easy Bets🎙 (@BigEasyBets) March 15, 2026

Duke and Virginia continues to be a battle with a 63-63 score with the ACC championship on the line.

Cayden Boozer gets his first points of the second half with under three minutes remaining to give the Blue devils a two point lead on a put back score.

WE ARE NAMING A COOKOUT BURGER AFTER CAYDEN BOOZER — above average pa’ja enjoyer (@tayseye) March 15, 2026

Isaiah Evans would sink both free throws to give the Blue Devils a four point lead. Then they intercept the inbound pass to seal the ACC title for the second straight season.

Who else feels great when Isaiah Evans is at the free throw line? — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) March 15, 2026