Social Media Reacts to ACC Title Between Duke and Virginia
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After a sluggish first game of the ACC tournament against Florida State, Duke played a much better and complete game against the Clemson Tigers. Cameron Boozer was dominant once again with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists while also going 9-12 from the free throw line. Camerons brother Cayden had a bounce back performance with 16, and Nikolas Khamenia provided 14 off the bench.
Now the Blue Devils play against the two seeded Virginia Cavaleirs who are looking to get revenge for a humiliating loss at home to the Blue Devils on Febuary 28th.
Lets see how Duke fans react to the game.
1st Half
Duke is off to a decent start through the first five minutes, however Virginia has been better. Virginia's defense is holding Duke to just 2-8 shooting form the field and 0-4 from three. Virginia leads 9-6 at the first tv timeout.
After a Virginia three, Cameron Boozer launches the inbound pass to Darren harris. Harris wasn't expecting a pass and Duke turns the ball over.
While Cam boozer is struggling, Cayden is leading the way for the Blue Devils with seven points
Duke and Virginia continue to playa back and forth game with seven minutes left. Cayden Boozer continues to shine for the Blue Devils.
At halftime, Duke leads Virginia 38-36. Cayden Boozer leads the Blue Devils with 14 points while Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans follow with seven each. Virginia would end the half on a 7-2 run.
2nd Half
Isaiah Evans starts to get hot to start the second half of the game hitting two threes
Virginia continues to play great defense on Cam Boozer, holding him to just six points on 2-8 shooting from the field.
Ugonna Onyenso of Virginia is having a block party for the Cavaliers with seven blocks in the game.
At the second tv timeout, Duke has taken back the lead with 11 minutes left in the game. Darren Harris would get a a driving layup to go plus the foul for a three point play
Onyenso would have another block on Cam Boozer leading to a quick Virginia score.
Duke and Virginia continues to be a battle with a 63-63 score with the ACC championship on the line.
Cayden Boozer gets his first points of the second half with under three minutes remaining to give the Blue devils a two point lead on a put back score.
Isaiah Evans would sink both free throws to give the Blue Devils a four point lead. Then they intercept the inbound pass to seal the ACC title for the second straight season.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.