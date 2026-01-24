Duke Had Vision in Roster Architecture; Why It’s Proven Correct

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is very intentional with how he builds his rosters and rotations, and he works with some of the most talented prospects year in and year out, given how elite a recruiter he is.

Scheyer inked the No. 1 overall recruiting class per 247Sports in 2024 and 2025, and the Blue Devils currently have the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Duke staff doesn't just look for the top players, but the makeups that fit the mold Scheyer wants to keep on his teams. That mold revolves around length, defensive versatility, and shooting.

Duke has ranked inside the top-20 nationally at KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency every year that Scheyer has been at the helm. The Blue Devils currently rank fifth in that metric this season.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) shoots over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Mouhamed Sylia (6) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The most important piece of Scheyer's recruiting is elite length that provides a level of switchability on defense that most programs won't be able to compete with. The shortest player in Duke's rotation this season is Cayden Boozer at 6' 4".

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Numbers Say Length Pays Dividends

Scheyer makes it a priority for his teams to be long at every position. This year, the Blue Devils are the second-tallest team in the entire country according to KenPom, and they can switch one through five with almost any rotation they throw on the floor.

It's no coincidence that Duke has also been one of the most consistently dominant teams in the nation since Scheyer took over, with the suffocating defensive length playing a major factor.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates his basket against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Additionally, this isn't exclusive to Duke. The longer teams are, the better.

"This season, the top three teams in average height are ranked in the AP poll," ESPN's Jeff Borzello said. "Six other top-25 teams aren't far behind."

"Just look at the top four teams in this week's AP poll. Arizona's eight-man rotation features six players 6-6 or taller. UConn doesn't start anyone shorter than 6-4. Michigan starts three players 6-9 or taller. Duke is No. 2 in average height and doesn't have a single player in its nine-man rotation shorter than 6-4."

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) looks to pass the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What Does Duke’s Résumé Currently Look Like?

Duke is currently ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings, behind only Michigan.

The Blue Devils own a 6-1 record against ranked opponents, a 9-1 record in Quadrant 1, and a 6-0 record in true road games. No other team in the nation currently owns more than six Quad 1 victories, and only UConn has won as many as six true road games with no losses.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.