Duke’s Boozer Now Has Stiff Competition for NPOY

It's becoming increasingly difficult as the 2025-26 college basketball season goes on to make an argument for any player in the sport to take home the National Player of the Year award other than Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer. The Miami native is putting together one of the most productive freshman seasons in recent memory, and he's been the frontrunner for the majority of the season.

Boozer is coming off his 16th double-double effort of the campaign as the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) demolished Notre Dame (12-16, 3-12 ACC) 100-56 in South Bend on Tuesday night. He went for a game-high 24 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two assists, and three steals on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-2 (100%) shooting from three, and 12-of-14 (85.7%) shooting from the free-throw line.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) dishes out a pass after getting past Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

He did all of that in just 24 minutes of action.

“There’s no way he’s not going to be a good pro.”@BillSimmons and @jkylemann on why Duke’s Cameron Boozer will be a winner in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/boiwnwBZVj — The Ringer (@ringer) February 26, 2026

Cameron Boozer Has Been the Most Unstoppable Force in College Basketball

The Blue Devils have dealt with one of the hardest schedules in college hoops this season, and no team has been able to slow down Boozer. On the season, Boozer is sixth in the nation in scoring average at 22.7 points per game to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals on 58.3% shooting from the floor and 40.8% shooting from the perimeter.

He has tallied at least 17 points in every game since conference play began and has shot under 50% from the field just once in that same span.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer currently sits with a rating of 2.988, the highest rating since KenPom began this algorithm. The second-highest rated player in that algorithm is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.825, making the margin between Boozer at No. 1 and Jefferson at No. 2 a ridiculous 1.163.

The margin between Jefferson at No. 2 and Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. at the No. 10 spot in the KenPom National Player of the Year list is 0.399.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke's prized freshman is lightyears away from the next man up in the National Player of the Year discussion, but one insider suggested that the race might not be over just yet.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Insider Names Potential Competition for Boozer in NPOY Race

On the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, CBS Sports insider Gary Parrish wasn't ready to close the race quite yet, noting another elite freshman who could be gaining ground on Boozer.

"I don't think it's over because AJ Dybantsa exists," Parrish said when asked if he thinks the NPOY race is over. "And he is putting up some video game numbers."

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

"Not over, but clearly Boozer is the leader."

Dybantsa, a BYU wing and the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, is as elite a shot-maker as there is in college basketball. The freshman leads the nation in scoring average at 25.1 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 53.2% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from the perimeter.

AJ Dybantsa in February:



30.7 PPG

7.8 REB

5.7 AST

1.3 STK

54.6% FG

43.8% 3P (2.3 3PM)



AJ might be the best prospect in the draft these highlights are insane pic.twitter.com/QMrVGfh20h — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) February 24, 2026

Over the last few weeks, despite the Cougars slipping in the Big 12 standings, Dybanstsa is putting up insane numbers. Over his last seven games, the Massachusetts native is averaging a wild 30.4 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field in five of those contests.

However, BYU is just 3-4 in that span. Dybantsa could very well be selected over Boozer in this summer's draft, but Boozer's sheer consistency puts him miles ahead of the rest of the pack in the National Player of the Year discussion, and the computer numbers reflect that.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.