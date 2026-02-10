Duke’s Boozer Headlines Freshman of Year Rankings

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has yet to be held in check in a single game this season. The former 5-star recruit has been the most consistently dominant player in the sport and is the clear frontrunner to take home the National Player of the Year award.

Whether you look at the raw box score, the computer numbers, or a simple eye test, Boozer is the best player in college hoops. The prized rookie is currently second in the nation in scoring average at 23.3 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.8 steals a game on 57.6% shooting from the floor and 38.0% shooting from three-point range.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) on the floor in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer has tallied double-figure scoring in all 23 games for the Blue Devils this season, while notching 14 games of 20 or more points scored and four games of 30 or more.

It felt like the Blue Devils' road contest against North Carolina could be the game where Boozer was finally held in check, as UNC boasts one of the best defensive frontcourts in the ACC with 7'0" Henri Veesaar and 6'10 Caleb Wilson. The Tar Heels entered Saturday night's bout ranked fifth nationally in opponent two-point shooting percentage (44.0), according to KenPom.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina Couldn’t Contain Boozer

Despite a crushing 71-68 loss for Duke on a buzzer-beating three by Seth Trimble, the Tar Heels still weren't able to contain Boozer.

The 6'9" forward went for 24 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) shooting from beyond the arc. This was the first ACC contest where Boozer didn't shoot at least 50% from the field.

Caleb Wilson vs. Cameron Boozer 🍿



Elite hoops. pic.twitter.com/L612TsIPjw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2026

After Boozer's elite performance versus North Carolina, one of the few teams that actually has the length to match that of Duke, it's difficult to see what team will ever be able to take the rookie out of the game.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) works against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Boozer Remains at Top of Freshman of the Year Rankings

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf recently updated their Freshman of the Year Rankings, and Boozer remained at the top spot with some space between him and the rest of the field.

"For perspective: Last season, Cooper Flagg had one of the best freshman campaigns in recent men's college basketball history," Medcalf said. "This season, Boozer is averaging more points (23.3 points per game), rebounds (9.9 rebounds per game) and steals (1.9 steals per game) than Flagg did. He also has a higher player efficiency rating and offensive rating."

Boozer has been the most unstoppable player in the sport, and it doesn't seem like that reality is going to change any time soon.

