Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the best player in all of college basketball this season, but interestingly enough, he has generated little attention as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Despite the Miami native putting together not only one of the most productive freshman campaigns in recent memory, but of the last several years, he still hasn't been able to reach the top of any draft rankings.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On the season, Boozer is seventh in the nation in scoring average at 22.6 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from three-point range. He leads the Blue Devils in every major statistical category outside of blocks.

Boozer has gone for 16 double-doubles on the season, has scored at least 17 points in every game since ACC play began, and has shot under 50% from the field just twice in the same span. At this point in the year, the National Player of the Year discussion is essentially over.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) pass the ball around NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

However, even though Boozer is by far the best player in arguably the best rookie class college basketball has ever seen, he still isn't gaining any ground to be the top pick.

Burning Question Answered Into Why Boozer Isn’t No. 1 Pick Favorite

In ESPN's latest 2026 NBA Draft prospect rankings, Boozer came in at No. 3, where he has essentially been all season. The consensus top-three prospects all year have been Boozer, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson.

Peterson and Dybantsa have swapped at No. 1 and No. 2, but Boozer has remained virtually the same the entire time.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Woo asked and answered the burning question as to why Boozer isn't the favorite to go No. 1 despite outplaying everyone else in college basketball.

The big question revolving around Boozer is: Why isn't Boozer a front-runner? Woo had an answer.

Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots a three point shot over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"Boozer's offensive acumen is unquestionable, where he projects as a versatile, high-impact operator out of the box," Woo said. "The holdup for NBA evaluators has been the physical component of his game, as he lacks explosiveness, doesn't protect the rim at a high level and often struggles to get out onto shooters because of his foot speed -- things that tend to get targeted in the NBA postseason."

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer Isn’t Flashy, but He’s Consistent

Duke's prized rookie might not be the flashiest player in the country, but he's as consistent as it gets.

Boozer almost never makes mistakes, impacts the game in every possible way on both sides of the ball, and is a phenomenal teammate. He has been the catalyst for the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and the top projected overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NBA general managers tend to look at a player's ceiling first, and Boozer's lack of flair at times seems to be holding him back a bit.