Duke’s Boozer Should Be Favorite For First Overall Draft Selection
In this story:
Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the best player in all of college basketball this season, but interestingly enough, he has generated little attention as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Despite the Miami native putting together not only one of the most productive freshman campaigns in recent memory, but of the last several years, he still hasn't been able to reach the top of any draft rankings.
On the season, Boozer is seventh in the nation in scoring average at 22.6 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from three-point range. He leads the Blue Devils in every major statistical category outside of blocks.
Boozer has gone for 16 double-doubles on the season, has scored at least 17 points in every game since ACC play began, and has shot under 50% from the field just twice in the same span. At this point in the year, the National Player of the Year discussion is essentially over.
However, even though Boozer is by far the best player in arguably the best rookie class college basketball has ever seen, he still isn't gaining any ground to be the top pick.
Burning Question Answered Into Why Boozer Isn’t No. 1 Pick Favorite
In ESPN's latest 2026 NBA Draft prospect rankings, Boozer came in at No. 3, where he has essentially been all season. The consensus top-three prospects all year have been Boozer, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson.
Peterson and Dybantsa have swapped at No. 1 and No. 2, but Boozer has remained virtually the same the entire time.
ESPN's Jeremy Woo asked and answered the burning question as to why Boozer isn't the favorite to go No. 1 despite outplaying everyone else in college basketball.
The big question revolving around Boozer is: Why isn't Boozer a front-runner? Woo had an answer.
"Boozer's offensive acumen is unquestionable, where he projects as a versatile, high-impact operator out of the box," Woo said. "The holdup for NBA evaluators has been the physical component of his game, as he lacks explosiveness, doesn't protect the rim at a high level and often struggles to get out onto shooters because of his foot speed -- things that tend to get targeted in the NBA postseason."
Boozer Isn’t Flashy, but He’s Consistent
Duke's prized rookie might not be the flashiest player in the country, but he's as consistent as it gets.
Boozer almost never makes mistakes, impacts the game in every possible way on both sides of the ball, and is a phenomenal teammate. He has been the catalyst for the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and the top projected overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
NBA general managers tend to look at a player's ceiling first, and Boozer's lack of flair at times seems to be holding him back a bit.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.