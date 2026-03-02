2 Reasons Why Duke’s Boozer Is Having Unprecedented Season

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer hasn't just been the most consistently dominant player in college basketball this season, but in recent memory. At this point in the season, Boozer has practically locked up the National Player of the Year award.

Currently, Boozer is seventh in the nation in scoring average at 22.7 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals a game on 57.7% shooting from the field and 40.2% shooting from three-point range. He leads Duke in every major statistical category besides blocks.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

In the Blue Devils' 77-51 win over No. 11 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) on Saturday, the Cavaliers held Boozer in check better than any team Duke has faced all year, as the prized rookie didn't tally a single made field goal in the first half.

However, Boozer still went on to finish the contest with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 3-of-9 (33.3%) shooting from the field, 1-of-4 (25%) shooting from three, and 11-of-12 (91.7%) shooting from the charity stripe.

Regardless of Boozer being the focal point of every defensive game plan all season, he has been quite literally unstoppable.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) fight for a rebound during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Is the Most Unstoppable Force in College Basketball

Since ACC play has begun, Boozer has tallied at least 17 points in every single game, and Saturday was just the second time in that same span where the 6'9" forward has shot under 50% from the field. Boozer has notched 16 double-doubles on the season and hasn't finished in single digits in the scoring column once.

2025 National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg put together what was regarded as one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory, and it's getting to the point that Boozer is bettering Flagg's rookie year with Duke.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls a pass in front of Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three. He led the Blue Devils in every major statistical category.

What Boozer is doing may not be as flashy, but he doesn't make mistakes and is as consistent as it gets. He's the most valuable player in college basketball, and taking him off this current Duke roster would monumentally change the team's ceiling.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a three point basket against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Computer Numbers Reflect Boozer’s Elite Play

According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer vastly leads the way with a rating of 3.123, by far the highest rating ever at KenPom's algorithm. The second-highest rating since KenPom introduced this metric in 2011 was Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky, with a rating of 2.794 in the 2014-15 season. Flagg's rating last year was 2.734.

The second-highest rating this season at KenPom's algorithm is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.782, making the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 a wild margin of 1.341.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

For reference on how ridiculous that gap is, the No. 10 player this season at KenPom's algorithm is Michigan's Aday Mara with a rating of 1.388, making the gap between No. 2 and No. 10 a margin of 0.394.

