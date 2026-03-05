Why Duke’s Boozer Could Be No. 1 Pick in Draft

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the most productive player in college basketball, not only this season, but in recent memory. The 6'9" forward has been quite literally unstoppable all year long and is the runaway favorite to win the National Player of the Year award.

On the season, Boozer is sixth in the nation in scoring average at 22.6 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from three-point range. He's gone for 16 double-doubles, hasn't tallied under 17 points in a single game since ACC play began, and hasn't been in single digits in the scoring column once all year.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) guards NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer isn't the flashiest player in the world, but impacts the game in every way possible. He's the best scorer, passer, rebounder, and possibly defender on a team ranked No. 1 in every metric with a 28-2 overall record.

The Miami native has been the catalyst to the Blue Devils' success so far this season, as they are now on the fast track to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a 10-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents and a 13-2 record in Quadrant 1 games.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls a pass in front of Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Still Not Viewed As Top Pick in 2026 NBA Draft

The consensus top three prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft have remained the same all year, with Boozer, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, and BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa . Despite Boozer outplaying everyone else in the country in his lone collegiate season, he still hasn't jumped either Peterson or Dybantsa in most draft rankings.

Peterson makes scoring look easier than maybe any other college player in recent memory. The 6'6" guard is averaging 19.5 points per game on 44.5% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, the continued mysterious injury issues that have limited him to just 19 games played this year have generated some questions. Additionally, Peterson has dished out just 12 assists across his last 10 outings.

Nonetheless, NBA general managers look at the ceiling, and Peterson projects to be a top scorer on an NBA Championship team. Dybantsa is the same way as arguably the best tough-shot-maker in the sport this season. The Massachusetts native leads the nation in scoring at 24.8 points per game on 52.1% shooting from the field and 34.7% shooting from the perimeter.

Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots a three point shot over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Over his last nine games, the 6'9" wing is averaging 28.4 points per contest.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) and forward Cameron Boozer (12) joke during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Why Boozer Could Be the Pick

Now, do both Peterson and Dybantsa have higher ceilings at the NBA level compared to Boozer? Probably. However, why Boozer could be appealing is that he likely has the highest floor.

Boozer almost never makes mistakes or misreads anything. Again, it's not the flashiest style in the world, but it's as productive as it gets. He might not be a 30-point-per-game scorer at the next level, but he will be as consistently great as any prospect that enters the league if his college career has shown anything.