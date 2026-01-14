Boozer in 3-Man Race for No. 1 NBA Draft Choice

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer is widely viewed as the best player in college basketball through the first half of the 2025-26 season and the heavy favorite to take home the National Player of the Year award, which would give the Blue Devils the NPOY winner for the second season in a row (Cooper Flagg in 2024-25).

Boozer entered his collegiate career as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all-time, but his less-than-flashy style kept him out of the true conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

However, with continued dominance all across the board through the Blue Devils' first 16 games of the season, Boozer has forced himself into the debate. The 6'9" forward is fourth in the nation in scoring at 22.9 points per game to go along with 9.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.8 steals on 57.9% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from three. The rookie leads Duke in every major statistical category besides blocks.

Cameron Boozer Highlights vs SMU 😈🐴 pic.twitter.com/bp4HwFZSw9 — DukeLights 𝕏 (@dukelightsx) January 11, 2026

Heading into the season, the top draft selection debate mainly featured Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson and BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa. Although the pair is likely still the top two prospects, Boozer is inching closer to taking them over.

Adam Finkelstein Includes Cam Boozer in No. 1 Overall Pick Conversation

DUKE FRESHMAN CAM BOOZER UNDERSTANDS IT NOW 😳



27 PTS | 8 REB | 10-12 FG | Win against No. 20 Louisville 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2N2UIDVMXY — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2026

Both Dybantsa and Peterson are uber-athletic wings with elite scoring upside. Dybantsa, tied with Boozer in scoring, is averaging 22.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals a night on 58.1% shooting from the floor for a 15-1 BYU squad that currently sits at No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

Peterson's output in high school made him the general favorite heading into the season to be the top draft pick, and although a lingering hamstring issue throughout the year that has kept him from consistent playing in or finishing games has hindered him from cementing that spot, his performances on the court have kept him right in the mix.

You draft Darryn Peterson because he plays like a 10+ year vet and scores like a All-NBA superstar.



This is just ridiculous unfair shot-making, pic.twitter.com/9oPDdePHIe — BKS Sports (@BKSecretsports) January 10, 2026

The 6'6" guard, in seven games, is averaging 22.6 points per game on 47.6% shooting from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc in 27.1 minutes.

The pair of elite wings are both electrifying shot-makers who project to be top scorers on championship-caliber NBA teams. Although Boozer has put up video game numbers at an efficient rate, his lack of flashy handling and less-than-premier athleticism has raised some questions about his projections at the next level.

BYU'S AJ DYBANTSA WITH HIS 9TH-STRAIGHT GAME OF 20+ PTS 🔥



The most in a row for a Big 12 freshman since Trae Young at Oklahoma 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lITOzAD6Jt — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2026

Here's what CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein had to say about the three-man race.

"While Cameron Boozer finished as the third-ranked player in the 2025 class, we were adamant that he was not only in the same tier as Peterson and Dybantsa but even had the highest long-term floor," Finkelstein said. "The questions we had for Boozer were whether he had the same long-term upside. All of that remains true today. All three members of that trio have been spectacular when they've been on the floor this season and sit atop virtually every credible NBA mock draft."

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) posts up against Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) during the second at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

What separates Boozer from the rest, which can be taken lightly or heavily depending on the NBA franchise, is the fact that the prized Duke rookie has consistently won at every level.

In four years at Columbus High School (FL), twin brothers Cameron and Cayden Boozer won four straight state championships, a Chipotle Boys National Championship, three straight Nike EYBL Championships with Nightrydas Elite, and two gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and 2024 FIBA U17 Americas Championship.

Cameron was also a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year and two-time Mr. Basketball USA.

Now with the Blue Devils, the winning has only continued. Boozer has led Duke to a 6-1 record against ranked opponents with several star-studded performances. The 5-star recruit is averaging 24 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in those seven contests.

CONGRATULATIONS to Cameron Boozer! 👏 pic.twitter.com/HZ87IjI7TP — Duke Blue Devils on SR (@SRBlueDevils) January 13, 2026

The No. 1 overall pick debate will only continue to heat up as the season progresses, but Boozer is continuing to etch himself into the mix more and more each game.

