Duke's Boozer's Toughness Proves Unmatched With Recent Comments

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer was, for quite literally the entire 2025-26 college basketball season, the best player in the country, and it was never really close.

Boozer put together one of the most dominant campaigns of the last decade, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. The 6'9" forward went for 22 double-doubles and never scored less than 13 points in a game the entire year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The star rookie was recently named the AP National Player of the Year at the Final Four, as expected. Boozer accepted the award with a bittersweet tone, noting that he knew Duke should be playing in Indianapolis.

As fans of the sport know, the Blue Devils suffered one of the most monumental collapses in the history of college basketball against 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight, surrendering a lead as large as 19 points in the first half.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer Did All He Could

As the superstar had done all season, Boozer tried to single-handedly will Duke to a win. Boozer went for a game-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in what will likely be his final collegiate outing.

Boozer's consistency was unprecedented: despite Duke facing what may have been the hardest schedule in the program's history, the freshman was totally unstoppable. However, what wasn't given him enough credit was his toughness. Boozer's recent comments prove just how determined he is to win.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award. Pictured with Boozer are (left) Matt Norlander of the US Basketball Writers Association and (right) Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the UWA during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer Suffered Significant Injuries in Elite Eight

Against the Huskies, Boozer was clocked in the face by UConn big man Eric Reibe. There was intense swelling, but the Miami native never mentioned it and continued dominating. It was later revealed how severe the injuries truly were.

"Cameron Boozer suffered multiple fractures around his eye during Duke’s loss to UConn in the Elite Eight, the freshman star revealed after accepting The Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association player of the year awards," it was reported by the New York Post.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“I’m just going through the healing process,” Boozer said. “It hurt in the game, but I wish the outcome would have been better, but that’s not really what I’m here to focus on. We had a great year. Like I said, it’s an individual award, but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates and my coaches.”

Boozer elected not to undergo any surgery for the injuries he sustained, and that could be something to keep in mind with the 2026 NBA Draft, in which Boozer is a consensus top-three prospect, just about two and a half months away.