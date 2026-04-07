Duke's Boozer's Toughness Proves Unmatched With Recent Comments
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Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer was, for quite literally the entire 2025-26 college basketball season, the best player in the country, and it was never really close.
Boozer put together one of the most dominant campaigns of the last decade, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. The 6'9" forward went for 22 double-doubles and never scored less than 13 points in a game the entire year.
The star rookie was recently named the AP National Player of the Year at the Final Four, as expected. Boozer accepted the award with a bittersweet tone, noting that he knew Duke should be playing in Indianapolis.
As fans of the sport know, the Blue Devils suffered one of the most monumental collapses in the history of college basketball against 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight, surrendering a lead as large as 19 points in the first half.
Boozer Did All He Could
As the superstar had done all season, Boozer tried to single-handedly will Duke to a win. Boozer went for a game-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in what will likely be his final collegiate outing.
Boozer's consistency was unprecedented: despite Duke facing what may have been the hardest schedule in the program's history, the freshman was totally unstoppable. However, what wasn't given him enough credit was his toughness. Boozer's recent comments prove just how determined he is to win.
Boozer Suffered Significant Injuries in Elite Eight
Against the Huskies, Boozer was clocked in the face by UConn big man Eric Reibe. There was intense swelling, but the Miami native never mentioned it and continued dominating. It was later revealed how severe the injuries truly were.
"Cameron Boozer suffered multiple fractures around his eye during Duke’s loss to UConn in the Elite Eight, the freshman star revealed after accepting The Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association player of the year awards," it was reported by the New York Post.
“I’m just going through the healing process,” Boozer said. “It hurt in the game, but I wish the outcome would have been better, but that’s not really what I’m here to focus on. We had a great year. Like I said, it’s an individual award, but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates and my coaches.”
Boozer elected not to undergo any surgery for the injuries he sustained, and that could be something to keep in mind with the 2026 NBA Draft, in which Boozer is a consensus top-three prospect, just about two and a half months away.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.