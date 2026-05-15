Boozer Explains Why Going to Duke Was 'Great Thing'

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer is widely regarded as one of the top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospects following one of the most productive freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory.

As a rookie with the Blue Devils this past season, the 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. Boozer tallied double-digits in the scoring column in every single game en route to winning ACC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Since the beginning of the 2025-26 college basketball season, Boozer was regarded as one of the top prospects in this summer's draft. He has put together solid combine performances to only cement that status more.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Performing Well at NBA Combine

Boozer has been one of the most discussed top prospects in the 2026 draft, as many question his true ceiling at the NBA level given his lackluster athletic ability relative to other prospects.

Regardless of any limitations, Boozer is as consistent as it gets. He is assuredly the safest option in this year's draft, and given his consistent dominance at every level he has ever played at, it's pretty hard not to envision the star forward having a long and productive career in the NBA.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer went 19-of-25 in the three-point spot-up-shooting drill, ranking third among all prospects. He also measured a standing vertical jump of 28.5" and a max vertical jump of 35".

The Miami native moves with efficiency, rarely makes mistakes, and was the best scorer, passer, and rebounder on a team that went 35-3 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Does he have the highest ceiling in this class? Probably not. But he is about as sure a thing as they come.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Regardless of where Boozer ends up in the draft, he will be ready to impact the game right away in several different facets. He has already shown his outside shooting prowess at the combine, after shooting nearly 40% from the perimeter in his lone year with the Blue Devils. Given all the other long-term tools Boozer currently possesses, it will be interesting to see how quickly they translate to the professional level.

It has been reported that Boozer may still be in the mix for the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, despite much louder debate that he could drop out of the top three. Regardless, Boozer credits his time with Duke with preparing him for the NBA.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer Says Duke Prepared Him for NBA Career

At the NBA Combine, Boozer spoke about how the Duke program paved the way for his future success in the NBA.

"Playing at Duke, playing in the biggest spotlight, target on your back at all times, I think it just really prepares you for the next level. Big-time games on TV, a lot of media. So, I think going to Duke was a great thing for me," Boozer said.

“Playing at Duke, playing in the biggest spotlight, target on your back at all times… really prepares you for the next level” pic.twitter.com/WEu634BBF9 https://t.co/9r2bDUrNax — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) May 12, 2026

Boozer quickly established his dominance and consistency on a national scale, playing for one of the biggest brands in the sport's history. Now, the big man will be the program's next first-round pick and a potential NBA star.