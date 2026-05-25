This NBA Team Is Good Fit for Duke's Cameron Boozer

Former Duke forward Cameron Boozer is one of the best players in this year’s draft class, and his skills could make him a fit for a rebuilding Western Conference team.

Boozer was a standout star as a freshman at Duke last season, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. He was named an All-American and was named the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year for his efforts as a freshman.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer Showed Up When It Mattered

He was also key to the Blue Devils ' run to the Elite Eight in last season’s NCAA Tournament, which ultimately ended in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of UConn. Boozer averaged 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in the tournament.

His ability to fill the basket with easy buckets down low while using his strength and size to overwhelm defenders has made him an attractive player for NBA teams to draft this summer. He does have some shortcomings and concerns, such as his outside shooting and interior defense, but nonetheless, Boozer is in the mix to be chosen with a top-three pick this summer.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many NBA teams picking in that range could desperately use his services to help their squad. In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s most recent mock draft, he believes that Boozer best fits the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have the third overall pick in this year’s draft and are currently undergoing a bit of a soft rebuild after trading away All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. at this past season’s trade deadline.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Thoughts

“Boozer had a successful NBA Draft Combine, measuring in at 6-8 barefoot with a 7-2 wingspan on a 253-pound frame. He also had a lane agility score better than both Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson. There is a small but notable group of NBA executives who believe he should be the top pick. Maybe the Grizzlies, a historically analytical-driven front office, could view Boozer that way too," O'Connor said.

"Boozer is the most polished player in the class. He scores from the post with both footwork and power, hits 40% of his 3s on high volume, and has enough handle to run offense as a point forward. He shifts between those modes based on what the defense gives him, and that adaptability led to a 35-win season at Duke and the Naismith Player of the Year."