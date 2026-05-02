Boumtje Boumtje Gives Duke Fans Elite Preview

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball staff could not have asked for a much better offseason haul.

The Blue Devils are bringing back four of their top six scorers from last year in Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, and Caleb Foster, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Additionally, Duke added two big-time transfers in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke has sealed a top-three national 2026 recruiting class to cap that off, and its newest addition , Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, is the newest of the bunch.

Boumtje Boumtje is originally from Florida, but moved to Spain a few years ago, where he has been playing professionally. It was a very quick process from when the Blue Devils were reportedly interested in Boumtje Boumtje to when he actually committed.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The seven-foot, 230-pound big man will give Duke arguably the best defensive frontcourt in college basketball next season with Ngongba and Scharnowski, who was an All-Missouri Valley Defensive Team selection a season ago, averaging over two stocks a game.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Gives Duke Fans Preview

As an international recruit, Duke fans haven't gotten to watch Boumtje Boumtje at a premium before he puts on a Duke jersey. However, the big man gave the Blue Devil faithful a preview, putting on a show in the Spanish U18 Club Championships for FC Barcelona.

Boumtje Boumtje went for 23 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, 5-of-6 shooting from three-point range, and 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe.

🇺🇸 Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje today for FC Barcelona’s U18 team in the Spanish U18 club championships



23 points

7 boards

8-9 FG

5-6 3P

3-4 FT



Fresh off his commitment to Duke, JBB drops a stellar performance in the QFs, helping Barca defeat Zentro by 40+ points pic.twitter.com/gWxB6btrWs — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) May 1, 2026

Factor in that Boumtje Boumtje will likely be coming off the bench for the Blue Devils at just 16 years old, and that makes the Duke program look a lot scarier heading into 2026-27.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje a Long-Term Addition for the Blue Devils

Boumtje Boumtje is currently just 16 years old and will turn 17 in May. He was originally part of the 2027 recruiting class but reclassified to 2026 to be eligible to play for Duke next season.

Due to his age, Boumtje Boumtje will have to be in college for at least two seasons before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft, making him an elite long-term add for Scheyer and Co.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With his feel for the game and versatility on both sides of the ball, Boumtje Boumtje has the potential to turn into one of the most dominant two-way bigs in college basketball.