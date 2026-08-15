Breaking Down Duke Football's 1-2 Punch at Running Back

The Duke football offense heading into the 2026 season feels like a big question mark early in fall camp.

After head coach Manny Diaz lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and his top three wide receivers from last season (Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, Sahmir Hagans), the quarterback room and practically the entire receiving room are unproven.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the Blue Devils' three-headed offensive monster last season, running back Nate Sheppard was the lone piece of it the program got back this season, and Sheppard might be the best running back in the country who no one is talking about.

The sophomore will be the bell-cow for this rushing attack, but Duke might have a sneaky good 1-2 punch at the position, showing promise that the Blue Devils could have a very effective run game to lean on this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard: The Workhorse

Sheppard hasn't gotten a ton of attention on a national scale, but he could certainly be one of the most productive running backs in college football this season.

The former 3-star recruit didn't waste any time moving up the Blue Devils' depth chart and completely taking over the backfield. After totaling five carries in each of Duke's first three games of the 2025 campaign, the 5'10" back notched double-digit carries in every remaining game. He ran for over 100 yards in three.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sheppard wrapped up his rookie year ranking second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fifth in rushing touchdowns (11), fifth in average yards per carry (5.7), and fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9). The backfield will now revolve around him from the first snap of the year.

With such an unproven wide receiver unit, the Blue Devils will probably need to lean on the run game early. Although Sheppard is the clear RB1, Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell seems like a nice addition to the backfield Diaz and Co. made this offseason.

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls offensive lineman Jordan Church (54) blocks for quarterback Cam Fancher (1) as running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs past during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

CJ Campbell: The Complement

Campbell has been a journeyman throughout his collegiate career, as Duke is his fourth school in six years. Campbell spent three seasons at Florida State, one at Florida Atlantic, and one at Rutgers before heading to Durham.

The Louisiana native didn't get much of an opportunity to produce with FSU, but his lone year in Boca Raton in 2024 showed a ton of promise. Campbell ran for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, along with 40 receptions for 466 receiving yards and three more touchdowns. Campbell was the Owls' leading rusher and pass-catcher.

DUPLICATE Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5), Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Piscataway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was poised to be an impact player at the Power Conference level before a severe ankle injury he suffered in the Scarlet Knights' third game of the season kept him out for the rest of the campaign.

Campbell has shown burst and is clearly a reliable pass-catching back. Albeit he has only shown stellar production in one of his five collegiate seasons so far, he could serve as a major complement to Sheppard.

Campbell won't have to do anything special, but Duke's 1-2 punch at running back might be underrated heading into the 2026 season.