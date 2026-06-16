Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 29

As we continue to count down the Duke football program's top 30 players on the roster heading into the 2026 campaign, it's also important to keep in mind the expectations for the Blue Devils heading into the year.

Duke fans all know it at this point, but head coach Manny Diaz and his staff went through what was probably the most chaotic offseason of any program in college football last season, losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal at the buzzer. Both players committed to Miami.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mensah established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC, leading the conference in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), along with just six picks. Barkate became the first Duke 1,000-yard receiver since Jamison Crowder in 2014.

The Blue Devils boasted a three-headed monster on offense, and Mensah and Barkate were two of those pieces. However, Duke did get back the third man of that trio in running back Nate Sheppard .

Duke was a solid rushing team in the ACC last season, finishing ninth in the league in average rush yards per game (138.1), eighth in total rush yards (1,934), and sixth in rushing touchdowns (26).

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sheppard, a former 3-star recruit, was the head of that backfield after exploding onto the scene as a freshman. Sheppard took over the backfield just before the midway point of the year, and didn't look back. The rookie ended the 2025 season ranking second in the ACC in rushing yards (1,132), fourth in average rushing yards per game (80.9), and fifth in rushing touchdowns (11).

With a depleted wide receiver corps following the exits of the program's top three receivers: Barkate, Que'Sean Brown (now with Virginia Tech), and Sahmir Hagans, an at least respectable run game will have to be present to give Jonathan Brewer's offense some type of versatility.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke lost its RB2 and RB3 from a season ago in Anderson Castle and Jaquez Moore, but tapped into the portal to find a new depth piece to sit behind Sheppard. With Sheppard expected to carry the majority of the load, a complementary back was the only addition at the running back spot Duke needed to find.

That is how we will begin our breakdown of the No. 29 player on this list.

Running back CJ Campbell, Jr. (22) rushes during the Spring Game at FAU Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 29 Running Back CJ Campbell

Duke will be the fourth Division I stop for running back CJ Campbell, who committed to the Blue Devils via the transfer portal this offseason. Campbell was rated as the No. 1,890 overall player and No. 149 running back in the portal, according to 247Sports.

The 5'10 back was not a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, but still put up some pretty ridiculous numbers. Campbell tallied 2,210 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns in just eight games as a senior at Bay High School (FL).

Nov 5, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end DJ Daniels (30) celebrates after a touchdown by running back CJ Campbell (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Campbell would later enroll at Florida State, where he would spend three seasons to begin his collegiate career.

The Louisiana native began his college career in 2021, but redshirted his freshman season with the Seminoles. Through his next two seasons in Tallahassee, Campbell would account for a total of 25 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

After a slow first few seasons of his time in college football, Campbell elected to hit the portal in hopes of finding an elevated role elsewhere. He eventually committed to Florida Atlantic, where he absolutely burst onto the scene as a redshirt junior.

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs between South Florida Bulls defensive back Tavin Ward (2) and linebacker DJ Gordon IV (8) during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Owls, Campbell went for 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, along with 40 receptions for 466 receiving yards and another three scores. Campbell had five games of over 80 rushing yards and earned Third Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Campbell established himself as a dual-threat back with the ability to break free in the open field. He tallied a run of over 20 yards in five games that season. Following a breakout year at Florida Atlantic, Campbell entered the portal once again, eventually committing to Rutgers as a redshirt senior.

The running back was looking to establish himself as a Power Four-caliber lead back, but unfortunately, the injury bug got to him, limiting his opportunities heavily.

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs the ball getting past South Florida Bulls defensive back James Chenault (32) as Owls wide receiver Marlyn Johnson (11) follows along during the second half at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

On his first carry of the Scarlet Knights' third game of the 2025 season against Norfolk State, Campbell went down with a severe ankle injury that caused him to miss the remainder of the campaign. He ended that season, through two games and a carry, with 22 touches for 119 yards on the ground, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Campbell will now suit up for his fourth school in six years, but as a complementary back to a player like Sheppard, who has the potential to turn into one of the best all-around running backs in college football next season, Campbell is a high-upside addition as the potential No. 2 guy in the backfield.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Admittedly, Campbell has yet to prove he can be a legitimate back at the Power Four level, given his only collegiate season of meaningful production came with a mid-major program. Still, for the role he will play in Durham, he can certainly be a viable option.

Despite it being a small sample size, in the year when Campbell had the opportunity to be the leader in a backfield, his numbers were fairly impressive. Granted, it was for a Florida Atlantic club that ended the year with a 3-9 overall record, but Campbell was still the program's leading rusher and second-leading receiver.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

All in all, the potential is there. Campbell doesn't need to burst onto the scene in a similar fashion to what Sheppard did for the Blue Devils a year ago. But as a guy to take off some of Sheppard's workload, Campbell still boasts big-play ability.

Duke needs to establish a solid run game next season with so many question marks around the offense around it. Sheppard is the most sure thing on this roster heading into the 2026 season, meaning the run game as a whole must be utilized. Campbell can be the guy behind Sheppard to keep the backfield smooth-sailing.

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