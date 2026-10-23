How To Watch Duke Football vs. Virginia: TV, Announcers, More

The Duke football program has been hit with some midseason adversity and is now searching for some momentum.

On the heels of two straight losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, the Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 ACC) will meet Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) in Charlottesville on Friday night. The Cavaliers are another opponent Duke can beat, but it has to execute for all four quarters to secure a victory.

After the Blue Devils lost to Georgia Tech, I didn't necessarily think they took a step back. However, the performance back at home against the Tar Heels was much more discouraging. This is a prime opportunity for Duke to get back on track on the road against a talented but beatable UVA club.

Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils meet the Cavaliers.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Football vs. Virginia on Friday Night

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Dana Boyle (reporter)

Radio: Local affiliates listed here

Oct 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) in action during the game between the Mustangs and the Cavaliers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. Virginia Series History

Duke is 35-42 all-time against the Cavaliers, with its last win over UVA coming in last year's ACC Championship game.

The Blue Devils battled to a 27-20 overtime win to claim their first ACC title since 1989. Before that victory, Duke had lost nine of its 10 previous outings against the Cavaliers.

The Blue Devils boast a 19-15 record against Virginia at home, but a 12-24 record on the road.

Duke vs. Virginia Preview

Simply put, Duke needs to take a step forward on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the unit looked a lot like it did in Week 1 last week against UNC, with no consistent offensive options outside of star running back Nate Sheppard. Sheppard is off the injury report this week, but the Blue Devils need more from quarterback Walker Eget and the rest of the passing attack.

This is another great opportunity for Manny Diaz's talented defensive line to make a huge impact, as Virginia has allowed the most sacks (21) of any team in the ACC. UVA quarterback Beau Pribula was sacked a wild 10 times in a 38-7 loss to Florida State on Oct. 3.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hoos are coming off a 23-13 road loss to SMU and have looked a bit up and down so far this season. It's a winnable game for Duke, but it undoubtedly has to take a step forward on both sides of the ball.