How To Watch Duke Football vs. Virginia: TV, Announcers, More
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The Duke football program has been hit with some midseason adversity and is now searching for some momentum.
On the heels of two straight losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, the Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2 ACC) will meet Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) in Charlottesville on Friday night. The Cavaliers are another opponent Duke can beat, but it has to execute for all four quarters to secure a victory.
After the Blue Devils lost to Georgia Tech, I didn't necessarily think they took a step back. However, the performance back at home against the Tar Heels was much more discouraging. This is a prime opportunity for Duke to get back on track on the road against a talented but beatable UVA club.
Here's everything you need to know before the Blue Devils meet the Cavaliers.
How To Watch Duke Football vs. Virginia on Friday Night
Date: Friday, Oct. 23
Time: 7:00 pm ET
Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Dana Boyle (reporter)
Radio: Local affiliates listed here
Duke vs. Virginia Series History
Duke is 35-42 all-time against the Cavaliers, with its last win over UVA coming in last year's ACC Championship game.
The Blue Devils battled to a 27-20 overtime win to claim their first ACC title since 1989. Before that victory, Duke had lost nine of its 10 previous outings against the Cavaliers.
The Blue Devils boast a 19-15 record against Virginia at home, but a 12-24 record on the road.
Duke vs. Virginia Preview
Simply put, Duke needs to take a step forward on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the unit looked a lot like it did in Week 1 last week against UNC, with no consistent offensive options outside of star running back Nate Sheppard. Sheppard is off the injury report this week, but the Blue Devils need more from quarterback Walker Eget and the rest of the passing attack.
This is another great opportunity for Manny Diaz's talented defensive line to make a huge impact, as Virginia has allowed the most sacks (21) of any team in the ACC. UVA quarterback Beau Pribula was sacked a wild 10 times in a 38-7 loss to Florida State on Oct. 3.
The Hoos are coming off a 23-13 road loss to SMU and have looked a bit up and down so far this season. It's a winnable game for Duke, but it undoubtedly has to take a step forward on both sides of the ball.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine