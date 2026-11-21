The Duke Blue Devils couldn't find any answers on offense.

Duke lost its second straight game on Friday night, falling to Clemson 20-10 at Wallace Wade Stadium to spoil Senior Night. Overall, it was a fantastic defensive game for both sides, but Duke just couldn't find enough answers on the offensive side of the ball to close the gap.

Manny Diaz's club now drops to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in ACC play heading into the final week of the regular season. It's no cakewalk for the Blue Devils, as they will head to Winston-Salem to meet Wake Forest.

Let's break down what stood out from the Blue Devils' loss to the Tigers on Senior Night.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers saftey Jakarrion Kenan (20) attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Offensive Answers Outside of Nate Sheppard

Heisman Trophy contender Nate Sheppard has been the offensive catalyst for the Blue Devils all season; that much is clear. Clemson did as good a job containing him as any of Duke's opponents have all year long, and the rest of the offense just couldn't find other ways to make a big impact.

Both offenses were stagnant in the first half, as Clemson went into halftime with a 3-0 lead. The Blue Devils didn't register a single play in opponent territory in the first two quarters, and Sheppard was held in check. Then, after Clemson went up 10-0, Sheppard burst out for a 55-yard rushing touchdown to give the crowd some juice.

The only issue was that, outside of Sheppard, Duke couldn't find any other offensive rhythm. In the first three quarters, the sophomore accounted for about 80% of Duke's total yards of offense. Sheppard ended the night with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, along with two catches for three yards.

Walker Eget completed 16-of-38 passes for 149 yards and an interception, and the Blue Devils went just 6-of-16 on third down. Sheppard accounted for 119 of Duke's 247 total yards of offense and the lone touchdown.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Chris Denson (15) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils saftey Andrew Pellicciotta (35) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Did All It Could

Both the Tigers and Blue Devils were fantastic defensively, and Duke realistically did all it could. The Tigers were without their top two quarterbacks, Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina, and used a mix of former walk-on Trent Pearman and Chris Denson.

Clemson notched 384 yards of total offense, and Duke forced two turnovers. The Tigers scored 17 points in the second half, which is uncharacteristic for the Blue Devils. But overall, the defense did its job and kept Duke in the game despite the offensive rut outside of Sheppard.

What Lies Ahead

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers safety Christian Ellis (8) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will end the regular season against the red-hot Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) on the road on Nov. 28. Wake has won seven in a row and will meet Georgia Tech on Saturday at 12:00 pm ET.

The Blue Devils have stumbled a bit late, but have an opportunity to potentially play College Football Playoff spoiler against the Demon Deacons to cap off what has been a successful 2026 season for Diaz and Co. With bowl eligibility already locked in, a third straight nine-win season for Diaz is still in the cards.

Watch Our Latest Podcast