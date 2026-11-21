Duke couldn't get it done on Senior Night.

The Blue Devils suffered their second straight loss at home, falling 20-10 to Clemson. Here are a few winners and losers from Manny Diaz and Co.'s loss to the Tigers.

Winners

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers saftey Jakarrion Kenan (20) attempts to tackle Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

Surprise! Nate Sheppard is listed in the winners category for another week.

This game didn't bring too much offensive juice in the first half, as Clemson entered the halftime locker room with a 3-0 lead. In the first half, the Tigers did about as good a job as any team Duke has faced so far this season has done at containing the nation's best running back.

However, you can only contain Sheppard for so long, and he eventually found an opening. The superstar sophomore broke free for a 55-yard rushing touchdown to get the Blue Devils on the board in the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Sheppard had accounted for 121 of Duke's 149 offensive yards.

The Heisman Trophy contender just continues to stack highly productive weeks, and his case as a candidate to make it to New York City is only getting stronger.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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WR Javen Nicholas

Charlotte transfer wide receiver Javen Nicholas has really come along over the last few weeks. It was a fairly disappointing first several weeks of the year for the transfer, who was widely expected to be one of the Blue Devils' top receiving threats this season. However, over the last few games, he has made a real impact.

Nicholas was one of Duke's most productive receivers last weekend against Miami, and he made an impact on Senior Night against the Tigers. It took a bit of time for Nicholas to find his role in this offense, but it seems like he's really finding a rhythm with the regular season winding down.

S Andrew Pellicciotta

Safety Andrew Pellicciotta has been on a tear since his multiple-game absence with an injury, and he remained one of the Blue Devils' most productive defensive players on Friday night against Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

Pellicciotta notched 10 tackles last weekend in the loss to Miami, and he tallied double-digit tackles once again against Clemson.

Losers

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) throws the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense Besides Nate Sheppard

It's no secret that the Blue Devils revolve around Sheppard offensively, but they didn't get much going at all on the offensive side of the ball besides their star running back. As we mentioned, Sheppard accounted for about 80% of Duke's offensive yards through the first three quarters. Duke didn't even log a play in opponent territory in the first half.

Clemson did a solid job containing Sheppard, at least relative to other opponents Duke has faced, and the Blue Devils just didn't have enough answers.