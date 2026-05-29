Duke’s Brown Shares Who He Models His Game After

Duke forward Maliq Brown is hoping to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he’s been studying some of the finest NBA role players to help him prepare for a potential pro career.

Brown spent the last two seasons of his college career with Duke after spending his first two with Syracuse. He averaged 7.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game over his time with Syracuse, and 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest over his time with the Blue Devils. While his box score stats may not be the most eye-popping, Brown made his presence known as a strong defender and high-energy player.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball past TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown a Key Piece

He was a big part of Duke’s run to the Final Four in 2025 and their run to the Elite Eight this past season. Despite not getting the ultimate goal done, the Blue Devils couldn’t have gone as far as they did without Brown’s contributions.

Even if Brown isn’t drafted this summer, it’s likely that he’ll get a chance on a Summer League team after the draft, and could find himself on a two-way deal even without being selected in the draft outright. However, with the amount of star talent that is opting to return to college instead of staying in the draft, it’s very possible that Brown could jump up some draft boards and sneak his way into the second round on draft night.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) controls the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Brown took part in the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month in hopes of boosting his draft stock. He is projected as a late-second-round pick if he is selected at all. With his 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame, Brown is likely a project player for an NBA team if he is drafted, and he’ll need to work on the other aspects of his game before he receives any significant playing time.

Brown’s Inspirations

At the combine, Brown revealed which NBA players he has been studying and modeling his game after. His answers prove the exact type of role he is looking to have if he ends up on an NBA team.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks near TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“For me, I would just say, obviously, I watched a lot of Nassir Little. Just the way he's been playing. I would say Little. I've also been watching a lot of Paul Reed, too. Just seeing the way he guards and the things and stuff. So I've been watching both of them,” Brown said.