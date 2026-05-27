Thunder Shift Back to Odds-On Favorites in NBA Finals Odds After Game 5 Victory

The Oklahoma City Thunder's time at plus money to win the NBA Finals was short-lived.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. were +110 to win the title heading into Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, but those odds have since shifted back in OKC's favor after it won -- and covered -- at home on Tuesday night. The Thunder are now -145 favorites to win the Finals for the second straight season, sitting ahead of the New York Knicks (+215) and the Spurs (+550).

New York has already clinched a spot in the Finals, but DraftKings released hypothetical odds for the Finals matchup, and New York is set as an underdog against both OKC and San Antonio.

The Game 5 win for the Thunder was massive, as history suggests they have better than an 80 percent chance to go on and win the series. In NBA history, teams that won Game 5 in a best-of-seven series that was tied 2-2 went on to win the series 82 percent of the time (198-44 series record). The Thunder are underdogs in Game 6 in San Antonio, but they will likely be favored at home in a potential Game 7 on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander (32 points, nine assists) outdueled Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday night, as the Spurs' big man shot just 4-for-15 from the field in the loss. These teams have traded the last three games, through OKC took control of the series by winning Games 2 and 3 after a double-overtime loss in Game 1.

After Tuesday's win, the Thunder have overtaken the Spurs in net rating this postseason, sitting behind only the Knicks in that metric.

At -145 odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 59.18 percent to win the NBA Finals. However, in the lookahead lines for the Finals, OKC would be a -280 favorite against New York, which translates to an implied probability of 73.68 percent.

The Thunder are looking to become the first repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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