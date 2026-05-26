Why Next Season Duke’s Best Chance To Win National Championship

The Duke Blue Devils will enter next season as one of the top teams in all of college basketball once again, and the 2026-27 season might be their best chance in quite a while to secure a championship.

The Blue Devils haven’t won a national title since the 2014-15 season. Since then, in their final seasons with head coach Mike Krzyzewski and the first four seasons with Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils have come close many times but have ultimately fallen short of a National Championship.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In recent years, they’ve embarked on deep NCAA Tournament runs but have come just short of going all the way. In the four seasons that Scheyer has been at the helm, they’ve reached the Elite Eight twice (2024, 2026) and made the Final Four once (2025). Every year, the Blue Devils have had loaded rosters with no shortage of star power, but they just can’t seem to get over the hump in the tournament.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Duke’s Recent Heartbreaks

The last two seasons in particular have been especially heartbreaking. In 2025, the Blue Devils lost to Houston in the Final Four despite holding a sizable lead late in the contest. Then, this past season also saw them blow a lead late in the game, this time in the Elite Eight against UConn, which ended on a half-court buzzer-beating heave from UConn’s Braylon Mullins to knock off the Blue Devils once again.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Now heading into the 2026-27 season, Duke isn’t playing around. They are bringing in star freshman talent such as Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Deron Rippey Jr., and Cameron Williams. Additionally, they’ve loaded up in the transfer portal, picking up star Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who averaged over 19 points per game last season for the Badgers.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke’s Returning Stars

Aside from additions, the Blue Devils have a handful of returners coming back to the squad next season. Notable rotation players such as Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba will all be back in Durham next season, giving the team plenty of continuity alongside their new additions.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Next season will be pivotal for Duke as they enter with perhaps their best chance since that memorable 2015 team to win the national title. They’ve come just about as close as any team can come in recent years, and the 2026-27 season might finally be their team to get over the hump and be back at the college basketball mountain top once again.