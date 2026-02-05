Burning Question Ahead of Duke’s Rivalry Date With UNC

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils are clearly the best team in the ACC and arguably the best team in all of college basketball. The Blue Devils are 21-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play while currently riding a 10-game win streak and winning seven of their last eight games by double digits.

Now, Duke is gearing up for potentially its greatest test of the season so far. In the first edition of the best rivalry college hoops has to offer, the Blue Devils will take on No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill this Saturday at 6:30 pm ET.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

North Carolina may not be the highest-rated opponent the Blue Devils have had to face this season; granted, Duke has played maybe the toughest schedule in the country. However, there are very few teams that can match the Blue Devils' positional size at most positions on the floor, and the Heels are one of those few clubs.

Jon Scheyer builds his rosters based on defensive length and versatility, and this season is no different. The Blue Devils currently rank third nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and are also the second-tallest team in the country.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As for the Tar Heels, they might not be the best all-around defensive unit, but they control the inside. UNC currently ranks fifth nationally at KenPom in opponent two-point shooting percentage (44.0). Coincidentally enough, the Heels are the third-tallest team in college basketball.

North Carolina's guard play has been a bit hot and cold, and the Blue Devils likely outmatch UNC in the backcourt by a fair margin. But it's the frontcourt for Hubert Davis that could create problems for a Duke team that lives down low.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC's frontcourt duo of 7'0" Henri Veesaar and 6'10" Caleb Wilson could potentially be the most productive frontcourt in the country. The pair are North Carolina's leading scorers and rebounders, combining for 36.8 points and 18.8 rebounds per game.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Could Cam Boozer Finally Be Shut Down?

Cameron Boozer has been virtually unstoppable so far this season as the nation's second-leading scorer at 23.3 points per game. Despite being the center of attention for every defensive game plan for all Duke opponents, he's had his way in every contest.

However, Duke likely hasn't faced an opponent as well-equipped as UNC to potentially hold the elite rookie in check and make the game about the Blue Devils' supporting cast.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.