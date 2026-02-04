Duke Sharpshooter Will Need To Fix Cold Streak by Saturday

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 21-1 overall and 10-0 in ACC play with a 67-49 victory over Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. This is Duke's best start to a season since Jon Scheyer's sophomore year as a player in 2007-08.

It wasn't the prettiest second half for the Blue Devils, but it didn't need to be, as their defense kept Boston College at arm's reach. After shooting 60.7% from the field and 5-11 (45.5%) from the three-point line in the first half, Duke shot just 31.8% from the field and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc across the second 20 minutes.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' 25 points in the second half is the lowest point total for the team in any half this season.

Scheyer's club's victory over the Eagles will etch just a Quadrant 3 victory, but it serves as a bit of a tune-up for the first edition of the best rivalry college basketball has to offer. Duke is now set to take on No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill on Saturday at 6:30 pm ET.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are hot, riding a four-game win streak, and the Blue Devils will need their sophomore sharpshooter to step up.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) lays the ball up as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans’ Slump Needs To End on Saturday

Isaiah Evans is the Blue Devils' best outside shooter and the biggest energy piece the team has. When he's hot, he electrifies the crowd. However, he's been in a slump as of late.

The North Carolina native was red-hot to begin conference play, averaging 22.3 points per game on 16-of-39 (41%) shooting from the perimeter over the team's first four ACC games. Those numbers haven't translated as of late.

had to ask Cam about that poster pic.twitter.com/RjIAugUHqM — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 4, 2026

Across the Blue Devils' last four games, Evans is down to 12.3 points per game on 5-of-24 (20.8%) shooting from three.

Granted, Duke hasn't needed Evans to be electric to win games. The Blue Devils have won eight of their last nine games by double digits and have dealt with minimal issues through league play thus far.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina Is Riding High as of Late

Duke will need Evans' production against a Tar Heel frontcourt that boasts potentially the best two-man duo in the nation in Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. Additionally, UNC as a whole has been hot offensively.

North Carolina will enter the rivalry matchup on a four-game win streak while averaging 88.5 points scored per game over that stretch.

The Heels have struggled defensively through league play, and Duke is elite enough defensively to hold them to under that 88.5-point average. However, if the contest becomes a shootout, Evans will have to be present.

