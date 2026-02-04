Duke Sharpshooter Will Need To Fix Cold Streak by Saturday
The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 21-1 overall and 10-0 in ACC play with a 67-49 victory over Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. This is Duke's best start to a season since Jon Scheyer's sophomore year as a player in 2007-08.
It wasn't the prettiest second half for the Blue Devils, but it didn't need to be, as their defense kept Boston College at arm's reach. After shooting 60.7% from the field and 5-11 (45.5%) from the three-point line in the first half, Duke shot just 31.8% from the field and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc across the second 20 minutes.
The Blue Devils' 25 points in the second half is the lowest point total for the team in any half this season.
Scheyer's club's victory over the Eagles will etch just a Quadrant 3 victory, but it serves as a bit of a tune-up for the first edition of the best rivalry college basketball has to offer. Duke is now set to take on No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill on Saturday at 6:30 pm ET.
The Tar Heels are hot, riding a four-game win streak, and the Blue Devils will need their sophomore sharpshooter to step up.
Isaiah Evans’ Slump Needs To End on Saturday
Isaiah Evans is the Blue Devils' best outside shooter and the biggest energy piece the team has. When he's hot, he electrifies the crowd. However, he's been in a slump as of late.
The North Carolina native was red-hot to begin conference play, averaging 22.3 points per game on 16-of-39 (41%) shooting from the perimeter over the team's first four ACC games. Those numbers haven't translated as of late.
Across the Blue Devils' last four games, Evans is down to 12.3 points per game on 5-of-24 (20.8%) shooting from three.
Granted, Duke hasn't needed Evans to be electric to win games. The Blue Devils have won eight of their last nine games by double digits and have dealt with minimal issues through league play thus far.
North Carolina Is Riding High as of Late
Duke will need Evans' production against a Tar Heel frontcourt that boasts potentially the best two-man duo in the nation in Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. Additionally, UNC as a whole has been hot offensively.
North Carolina will enter the rivalry matchup on a four-game win streak while averaging 88.5 points scored per game over that stretch.
The Heels have struggled defensively through league play, and Duke is elite enough defensively to hold them to under that 88.5-point average. However, if the contest becomes a shootout, Evans will have to be present.
