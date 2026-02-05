How UNC Could Finally Hold Duke’s Boozer in Check
In this story:
Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the most consistent and the most dominant player in college basketball so far this season. The former 5-star high school recruit is the clear frontrunner to win the National Player of the Year award, and it's impossible to even make a debate for another player at this point.
On the season, Boozer is third in the nation in scoring average at 23.3 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.9 steals a night on 58.3% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from three-point range.
He's been the catalyst for the Blue Devils' 21-1 overall record and 10-0 record in ACC action through early February, and his production has remained elite since league play began.
Across Duke's 10 ACC contests thus far, Boozer is averaging 23.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The 6' 9" forward has yet to shoot under 50% from the field in a single conference game and just tallied his 11th double-double of the year with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a home victory against Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC) on Tuesday night.
Despite Boozer being the clear center of attention for every Duke opponent defensively thus far, a matchup may finally come about that holds the prized rookie in check.
UNC Frontcourt Could Give Cam Boozer Issues
Boozer hasn't scored in single digits in any game this season, and it's fair to think he will keep up that production against the Tar Heels. However, this might be his toughest matchup yet.
No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) boasts potentially the best frontcourt in all of college basketball with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. The pair combine for 36.8 points and 18.8 rebounds per game as the Heels' leading scorers and rebounders.
But not only is the pair one of the most productive duos down low in the nation, but it has also been strong defensively.
Veesaar and Wilson Lead UNC Defensively
Overall, North Carolina isn't a fantastic defensive team. According to KenPom, it ranks 56th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and 184th in opponent three-point percentage (34.1). But the Heels rank fifth nationally in opponent two-point field goal percentage (44.0).
With Veesaar at 7'0" and Wilson at 6'10", North Carolina becomes one of the very few teams in the nation that can actually match the Blue Devils' length down low.
Boozer has been, quite literally, unstoppable all season long, but the Tar Heels could be the toughest task for the rookie yet.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.