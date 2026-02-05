How UNC Could Finally Hold Duke’s Boozer in Check

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer has undoubtedly been the most consistent and the most dominant player in college basketball so far this season. The former 5-star high school recruit is the clear frontrunner to win the National Player of the Year award, and it's impossible to even make a debate for another player at this point.

On the season, Boozer is third in the nation in scoring average at 23.3 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.9 steals a night on 58.3% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from three-point range.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

He's been the catalyst for the Blue Devils' 21-1 overall record and 10-0 record in ACC action through early February, and his production has remained elite since league play began.

Across Duke's 10 ACC contests thus far, Boozer is averaging 23.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The 6' 9" forward has yet to shoot under 50% from the field in a single conference game and just tallied his 11th double-double of the year with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a home victory against Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC) on Tuesday night.

Cameron Boozer. No time for your athleticism questions pic.twitter.com/p7IBoeSTHU — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) February 4, 2026

Despite Boozer being the clear center of attention for every Duke opponent defensively thus far, a matchup may finally come about that holds the prized rookie in check.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC Frontcourt Could Give Cam Boozer Issues

Boozer hasn't scored in single digits in any game this season, and it's fair to think he will keep up that production against the Tar Heels. However, this might be his toughest matchup yet.

No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) boasts potentially the best frontcourt in all of college basketball with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson. The pair combine for 36.8 points and 18.8 rebounds per game as the Heels' leading scorers and rebounders.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

But not only is the pair one of the most productive duos down low in the nation, but it has also been strong defensively.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar and Wilson Lead UNC Defensively

Overall, North Carolina isn't a fantastic defensive team. According to KenPom, it ranks 56th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and 184th in opponent three-point percentage (34.1). But the Heels rank fifth nationally in opponent two-point field goal percentage (44.0).

With Veesaar at 7'0" and Wilson at 6'10", North Carolina becomes one of the very few teams in the nation that can actually match the Blue Devils' length down low.

What is this Caleb Wilson lol.



He pushes the ball too far forward on last dribble. Doesn't matter.



He spins, keeps balance as chase down defenders jump and he finishes with his non-dominant left hand.



UNC really has to appreciate this man pic.twitter.com/VTAP8mjwjM — TJ's Basketball Takes (@TJsBballTakes) February 3, 2026

Boozer has been, quite literally, unstoppable all season long, but the Tar Heels could be the toughest task for the rookie yet.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.